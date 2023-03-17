SALEM — A Wakefield developer who was sentenced in January to 18 months in prison for his role in a multimillion-dollar mortgage fraud scheme that involved a dozen properties around Salem is asking to delay the start of his sentence as he pursues an appeal.
But a U.S. District Court judge on Thursday raised concerns about an alleged recent intent by Joseph Bates III to obtain a passport prior to self-reporting to prison to begin serving the sentence.
Not obtaining a new passport was a condition of Bates’ pre-sentencing release, which, Judge Douglas Woodlock said during a brief hearing via Zoom Thursday, he considers to have still been in effect. And, the judge said, he views the information as “some significant evidence there was a risk of flight on the part of Mr. Bates.”
That, in turn, will affect whether he agrees to further delay the start of Bates’ prison term, the judge said.
Woodlock also went on to cite a new investigation that is underway — the basis of a decision to seal some of the materials related to the case — during the hearing.
Bates, 42, was one of three men charged in the mortgage fraud scheme, which involved the use of what were essentially straw buyers to purchase older multifamily homes around Salem, using advantageous first-time homebuyer financing programs. Then, the men would convert the properties to condominiums that would be sold to other first-time home buyers.
Most of the straw buyers — who were qualified to obtain mortgages only through the use of forged employment and tax records — would then go on to default on their mortgages, costing lenders millions and financially ruining the unsophisticated homebuyers. Prosecutors alleged that it went on for nearly a decade, from 2006 until 2015. A total of 15 lenders loaned out $9.5 million on the various properties — and recovered only about half that amount through foreclosures later on.
The man characterized as the “ringleader,” George Kritopoulos, 50, of Salem, was sentenced last fall to four years in prison, after being found guilty by a U.S. District Court jury. He is now serving that sentence at the federal medical prison at Devens.
Bates and the third man charged in the scheme, former Salem Registry of Deeds employee and accountant David Plunkett, entered into plea agreements with federal prosecutors and became witnesses.
Plunkett was sentenced last month to probation. All three were made liable for the court’s $2.2 million restitution order.
Bates, who was sentenced in January, had originally been given until March 7 to report to the federal prison in Otisville, New York.
Earlier this month, his now-former attorney, Geoffrey Nathan, filed a motion seeking a 30-day extension of that time frame to allow Bates to meet with his recently-appointed appellate attorney, Kara Hoopis Manosh.
While prosecutors said in a court filing they could see no basis for the appeal, or why Bates couldn’t meet with Manosh to discuss the appeal while he was serving the sentence, they did not object. They noted in a memo that Bates had previously complied with all of his conditions of release.
Woodlock said during the hearing that the request was based in part on communication between Nathan and Bates that created a potential conflict for the attorney.
Manosh will now represent Bates on the issue of whether he can further postpone the start of his sentence.
Woodlock gave her a week to file a memorandum in the case. The judge said he might be willing to consider a further delay to the start of the sentence but that might involve Bates being required to post a bond, as well as more information about the issues Bates is raising on appeal.
