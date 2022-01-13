SALEM — Weeks before Tina Amore was found dead inside a Salem apartment in December 2020, police had gone there for another woman’s overdose.
Officers noticed during that Dec. 8 visit to the Roslyn Street apartment, Amore had a black eye.
Amore told the officers she’d fallen and struck her head on the sink.
Less than two weeks later, Amore, 49, would be dead.
Others living in the apartment told investigators that by the time she died, Amore, who had seemed to deteriorate in the weeks before her death, “looked like Rocky Balboa.”
On Thursday, the man prosecutors and a grand jury say is responsible, John T. Shairs, was denied bail while he awaits trial on a second degree murder charge in Amore’s death, as well as on charges of assault and battery causing serious injury to a second woman, who he began dating after Amore died.
Details of the two incidents emerged publicly for the first time during that detention hearing in Salem Superior Court, where prosecutor Kim Gillespie asked a judge to keep Shairs in custody until trial as a danger.
Shairs, 52, of Beverly, has a long record of violence stretching across the past three decades, including convictions in a 2005 incident in which he bit off part of his friend’s nose during a fight in Beverly, and most recently a 2017 conviction for assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, the prosecutor told Judge Salim Tabit.
Police were called again to the apartment on the morning of Dec. 20, by Shairs, who said he’d found her dead.
An autopsy and a review of the evidence by a pathologist concluded that Amore died from blunt force trauma caused by a subdural hematoma. Gillespie told the judge that the brain injury had been inflicted sometime in the week before her death, based on what the pathologist saw.
Other residents of the apartment, where people, some of them otherwise homeless, came and went, said Shairs had been violent toward Amore — and to other women there.
One told investigators that before Amore’s body was found, he heard what sounded like someone punching a heavy bag, and another sound, like fruit dropping to the floor.
“John, stop hitting me,” the other resident said he’d heard.
Shairs appeared via video from the Middleton Jail, where he’s been held since last March, following his arrest in the beating of a second woman. That woman suffered severe facial injuries and a brain injury that required surgery to repair, Gillespie told the judge.
After she returned home, Shairs threw a plate at her head, hitting the area where she’d had surgery and, investigators say, causing a seizure that sent her back to the hospital.
Shairs allegedly told others in the apartment that the reason the woman needed brain surgery was because she’d walked out of the hospital and slipped. That never happened, the prosecutor said.
Another witness, a woman who was also living in the apartment at the time Amore was still alive, told investigators that Shairs had also been violent toward her.
Michael Phelan, who was appointed to represent Shairs when he was originally charged with first-degree murder, suggested that there were “an awful lot of people” staying in the apartment at the time, and they all drank heavily.
Phelan also said Amore, who struggled with alcohol, had medical problems that “may have contributed to her death.”
He said Shairs denies responsibility for her death.
“He cared for her deeply,” Phelan said his client told him. “He’s still very, very sad and upset that she has passed away.”
Phelan suggested that if released, Shairs would obey any conditions, such as wearing a GPS bracelet or following a curfew, that the judge might set. “He’s local,” said Phelan. “He’s not going anywhere.” He suggested Shairs could live with his father in Danvers if released.
In the past, Shairs had worked as a machinist for businesses in Beverly, Ipswich and Newburyport and had long periods of sobriety.
“He’s confident he could stay sober,” Phelan told Tabit.
Tabit called that “implausible.”
“I have no confidence even if I were to set strict conditions of release that he would comply,” said Tabit, citing 13 separate criminal cases and numerous violations of probation in those cases over the past three decades.
A pretrial hearing is scheduled for Feb. 23.
