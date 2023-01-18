SALEM — A Salem Superior Court judge on Wednesday denied a last-minute request to again postpone a long-delayed hearing into whether Ray Wallace was in violation of his probation when he allegedly committed a pair of armed robberies back in 2010 and 2011.
“I don’t find it to be in the interests of justice or the community,” Judge Elizabeth Dunigan told Wallace and his current attorney during the two-hour hearing, where for the first time, a lawyer raised questions about Wallace’s mental competency.
It’s been 12 years since Wallace, on probation at the time for an armed burglary at a Waltham farmstand, allegedly committed the unusually meticulous and violent armed robberies, at the now-closed Borders Books in Peabody in 2010 and at a Salem PetSmart in 2011.
Each of the cases, according to police and prosecutors, involved Wallace stealing a car, donning a latex mask like the ones worn in the then-recent gangster movie “The Town,” and corralling store employees into a confined space while he robbed the business. Following the holdups, he allegedly dumped and burned the stolen cars off Swampscott Road, a short distance from the Salem condo where he was living at the time.
If convicted, he faces up to life in prison.
Then, during a visit to Massachusetts Eye and Ear Infirmary in Boston in 2013, where Wallace was being seen for an eye injury he’d received in jail, he allegedly attempted to escape, gaining control of a deputy sheriff’s gun and exchanging shots. His injuries have kept him in the prison wing of Lemuel Shattuck Hospital for most of the past decade.
And for most of that decade, his case has been in limbo after a judge found that he was physically incapable of withstanding the demands of a trial.
But after viewing surveillance videos of Wallace, now 45, working out in his hospital room, a judge in Suffolk County reconsidered her earlier decision, and the pending cases started moving forward again last year.
That’s when Wallace asked a Salem Superior Court judge to replace his longtime lawyer on the case, Ray Buso, with a public defender — even as the judge warned that it would delay his case.
Wallace’s current attorney, Mark Schmidt, told Dunigan on Wednesday that recent phone conversations with Wallace have led to him having concerns about Wallace’s mental competency. He asked the judge to postpone next week’s scheduled hearing on the probation violation so that he could hire a psychologist to evaluate Wallace.
Prosecutor A.J. Camelio and probation officer Jeff January were opposed to another delay in the case.
And Dunigan was openly skeptical. “I’m suspect of this motion,” Dunigan told the defense lawyer, though she also said she was not accusing Schmidt of any bad faith.
She said that while Schmidt could hire an expert and approved a request for public funds, Dunigan also concluded that given the lack of specifics about Wallace’s mental state and lower legal standard for a probation violation proceeding, she would proceed with the hearing next week.
Then, after Schmidt questioned whether bringing Wallace to court next week would worsen his physical condition, she offered to allow Wallace to participate remotely via Zoom, as he was doing on Wednesday.
Schmidt agreed, but when the judge questioned Wallace, he objected, telling her, “that’s not my position,” and then asking to speak privately with Schmidt.
After a break in the hearing, Schmidt returned to the courtroom and told the judge that Wallace wants to be brought to the courthouse, but that he was opposed to the plan because of the risks to Wallace’s health.
The lawyer said he was not intentionally seeking to delay the proceedings, only that he wants to postpone them until Wallace can be physically present.
“When’s that going to be?” asked Dunigan.
“I don’t know,” Schmidt responded. “Probably never.”
Camelio, the prosecutor, argued that the court has taken Wallace’s condition into account for years and that a Zoom hearing on the probation violation protects his rights. Another delay would be unfair to both the prosecution and to the victims, he said.
Dunigan said that while she is “sympathetic” to the medical issues, “What I wouldn’t be is sympathetic to any manipulation of the system.”
She again denied the request to delay the hearing.
Wednesday’s hearing was originally scheduled to be a hearing on Camelio and January’s request to allow the judge to consider a transcript of a 2011 hearing in deciding whether Wallace had violated probation in the 2001 case. The transcript was proposed as an alternative to calling witnesses.
Dunigan, later in the hearing, agreed to consider the transcript as well as grand jury minutes from the 2013 case.
