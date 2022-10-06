SALEM — A former Salem gym teacher charged with sexually abusing 10 elementary-school-age girls won't get additional time away from his North Andover home to take part in church activities, a judge has ordered.
Daniel Hakim, 36, is facing 32 counts of aggravated indecent assault and battery on a child for incidents that prosecutors say occurred while he was teaching at Salem's Saltonstall School between 2015 and 2018.
Hakim was granted permission in August to attend church services in Methuen on Sunday mornings. Last month they sought to expand that to include other church activities.
But lawyers for Hakim on Thursday persuaded a judge to seal their request, which contained the reasons behind it, from public view.
Hakim's attorneys, who have taken pains to avoid identifying the church he attends, say in a court filing that they "inadvertently" identified the church in their motion last month.
They say Hakim and a "relative" have faced "repeated, sustained, ongoing, anonymous harassment and threats, including death threats," and that he "has a legitimate concern" that if the information identifying the church remained publicly available, it will also be targeted for threats and harassment. The motion said the death threats have been reported to police.
Hakim, who had initially been charged last fall in a case involving one girl, was indicted in June following a grand jury investigation. His family posted $200,000 cash bail a week after his arraignment in Salem Superior Court in June.
Among the conditions of that bail was that he remain confined to his home except for court appearances, meetings with his lawyers or medical appointments. He wears a GPS monitoring device that reports his location to a probation officer.
Then, in August, a judge granted his request to be allowed out of his home on Sunday mornings to attend church services in Methuen, with a judge cautioning that he go directly to and from the services.
Last month, Hakim's lawyers filed a motion seeking to extend that to include other activities at the church, including gatherings, religious feasts and community activities.
Prosecutors objected to the additional request.
In a hearing that was not listed on the court's schedule for Sept. 29, Judge Thomas Drechsler heard arguments from both Hakim's lawyer and a prosecutor and denied the request.
The case was not scheduled to be back in court until Nov. 10.
But on Thursday, the case appeared on the court's calendar, identified simply as a "motion" hearing, with no notice that it concerned a request to seal documents.
Judge Salim Tabit granted the request to seal the filings for two years.