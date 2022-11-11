SALEM — A judge denied a request from a former Salem gym teacher charged with sexually abusing 10 children to remove the GPS “beacon” inside his North Andover home.
But Salem Superior Court Judge Salim Tabit did amend Daniel Hakim’s conditions of release to allow him to use his backyard and driveway — something Hakim’s lawyer acknowledged he’s been doing since his release on bail in the case.
Hakim, 32, is facing 32 counts of aggravated indecent assault and battery on a child, involving 10 girls under 8 who were attending the Saltonstall School in Salem while he was a teacher there from 2015 to 2018.
He’s been free on $200,000 bail, posted by his family shortly after his arraignment in June.
But that bail came with conditions that included being required to remain at home 24/7 except to attend church, medical appointments and meetings with his lawyer or court hearings.
Hakim was fitted with a GPS ankle bracelet, and a beacon was installed in his home.
In a motion, lawyer David Yannetti asked Tabit to remove the beacon because Hakim’s GPS bracelet repeatedly lost contact with it when he was outside in his yard, playing with his own children or doing chores.
A probation officer explained that under most circumstances defendants on home confinement are told not to leave their home at all, but that the beacon would only send an alert to a monitoring center if a defendant traveled more than 600 feet away from it.
Yannetti, in his motion, argued that Hakim should be allowed full access within the curtilage of his property. The GPS bracelet itself would send a signal to the monitoring center if Hakim goes beyond that distance.
Tabit ordered that Hakim will be allowed to go outside, but denied the request to remove the beacon, telling the lawyer that if there’s an issue with the device he could address it with the probation department.
Hakim has made prior requests to modify the conditions of his release on bail. He was given permission to attend church services in Methuen on Sundays, but a request last month to expand that to other church activities during the week was denied.
Prosecutors could not seek pretrial detention for dangerousness for Hakim because under recent court interpretations of the state’s bail law, sex offenses against children are not considered qualifying crimes for denying bail. And any conditions set by a judge in conjunction with cash bail — like the GPS in this case — must be agreed to by a defendant.
Yanetti told the judge he intends to file a motion to dismiss the charges by Jan. 12; a hearing on that request will be scheduled sometime after that. Tabit told Hakim he does not have to appear in court on that date but would be expected to for the subsequent hearing.
