SALEM — A Newburyport Superior Court judge has rejected a Salem indoor sports facility's request for an injunction that would have stopped the city from enforcing a COVID-19 vaccine mandate on employees and customers.
In a decision late Wednesday, Judge Kathleen McCarthy-Neyman denied the request from The Grind Factory and its owner Loren Weed, who contended that the city's requirement violated her constitutional rights.
The full decision was not immediately available due to technical issues at the court, and neither City Solicitor Beth Rennard nor Weed's lawyer Carmine Lepore, had received copies as of late Wednesday.
During a hearing Monday afternoon, Weed admitted that she has not been enforcing the requirement that all people working at or using the Mason Street facility show proof of vaccination.
That requirement, approved by the Salem Board of Health last month, went into effect on Jan. 15.
The city pointed to rising COVID cases and concerns about hospital capacity when it set the requirement, which is temporary.
It requires fitness centers, restaurants and entertainment venues to check for proof of vaccination. Those types of businesses were chosen because people using them may not be able to continuously wear a mask, unlike other types of businesses, such as barbershops or grocery stores.
In addition, the city cited evidence that high-respiratory activities such as workouts — the sort of activity that takes place at The Grind Factory — has greater potential to spread COVID-19.
Weed's attorney disputed the science and argued that the order puts his client in an unfair situation. Weed, who testified briefly during the hearing — which was conducted remotely due to the pandemic — said she will lose customers to other indoor training facilities in nearby communities.
During the hearing, McCarthy-Neyman noted that economic impact alone is not usually enough to support a case for a preliminary injunction.
Lepore did not immediately respond to a request for comment on Wednesday.
Rennard said she wanted to see the judge's reasoning before commenting.