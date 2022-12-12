BEVERLY — A judge has granted a request to separate two cases against a Beverly man charged with murdering one woman and beating another.
John T. Shairs, 52, is facing a second-degree murder charge in the death of his longtime girlfriend, Tina Amore, 49, in a Salem apartment two years ago, and with assault and battery causing serious bodily injury on a woman Shairs had started dating after Amore’s death.
Both women suffered injuries to their head.
In a motion filed earlier this month, Shairs’ attorney, Michael Phelan, argued that it would be prejudicial to try both cases at the same time to the same jury, who, he argued, would make it impossible for that jury to consider the cases independently.
In a decision late last week, Salem Superior Court Judge Thomas Dreschler agreed, finding that the cases are not part of the same pattern of conduct and occurred months apart — Amore’s death in December 2020 and the new girlfriend’s injuries in March.
The move means that Shairs will have two trials on the separate incidents.
The trials have not yet been scheduled.
Courts reporter Julie Manganis can be reached at 978-338-2521, by email at jmanganis@salemnews.com or on Twitter at @SNJulieManganis