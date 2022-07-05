PEABODY — A judge has decided to let the city of Peabody’s lawsuit against an appraiser it had hired to determine the value of the O’Shea Mansion in 2015 continue toward trial.
In a decision last Monday, Lawrence Superior Court Judge John Lu concluded that he’s not in a position to assess the credibility of either the city or appraiser Gregory Story, and could find no other legal basis to grant Story’s request to dismiss the case prior to trial.
Story and his company, AM Appraisals, entered into an agreement with the city to appraise the O’Shea Mansion at the corner of Washington and Main streets, and submitted that appraisal in January 2016.
The historic building had been purchased out of foreclosure by a developer, Michael Corsetti, but Mayor Ted Bettencourt, citing fears that it, as well as a historic tree on the property, would be taken down, moved to take the building by eminent domain.
The city paid Corsetti $425,000 — the value Story came up with for the property. But Corsetti and his firm, Empire Development, sued.
The city and its attorneys claim that as the case was heading toward trial in 2018 it discovered during a deposition that Story was facing a disciplinary action by the state board that regulates appraisers and that as a result, learned too late that it could not use him as an expert witness at trial. That, the city contends in its 2021 suit against Story, forced a settlement with Corsetti, who was paid another $825,000 to settle the lawsuit, making the city’s total cost for the property $1.25 million.
But Story and his lawyer say Story was ready and able to testify — and that he had no legal duty to tell the city about the pending disciplinary action prior to the consent agreement being entered.
They say city officials were told weeks before the deposition that Story had entered a consent agreement in an unrelated complaint, and had specifically asked him to find out whether it would preclude him from testifying. Story and his lawyer, William Rose, also say the city had already lined up a new expert to testify in the Corsetti suit.
Rose submitted emails and other documents to support his argument, and at a hearing last spring, Lu suggested that the case had an interesting fact pattern.
But the disparity between the two versions of events, the judge found, “require(s) factual determinations and credibility assessments,” matters for a jury, not a judge on summary judgment.
The suit against Story was filed shortly after the city sold the O’Shea Mansion and two other properties acquired by the city to another developer, Ed Greeley, for $751,000.
