SALEM — The judge overseeing a long-running legal challenge to the reliability of breath alcohol test devices, used by police across the state during drunk driving arrests, said in a decision last week that he's satisfied the machines are now working properly.
Judge Robert Brennan issued orders last Monday and Tuesday lifting a restriction on the use of the Draeger Alcotest 9510 in court, which he'd put into place back in November amid reports of new issues with the machines.
Brennan said he still wants to hear about new issues concerning delays in notifying lawyers of updates to software used by the machines at a hearing.
"Although I do not dismiss the concerns articulated by the defense experts, I find that they are not sufficient to raise substantive issues requiring re-opening inquiry into the scientific reliability of the machine," Brennan said in his ruling.
The judge found that an issue involving test reports with blank fields being sent to a state crime database, and recent updates to software, involved a different part of the process than that used to actually measure blood alcohol content.
Issues with the machines first came to light nearly seven years ago, when questions were raised about the calibration of the machines. That in turn led to a number of other concerns about the machines, which use a different technology than ones previously used in Massachusetts.
After a series of hearings, Brennan concluded that issues with the devices had been addressed and they were reliable for use as evidence.
However, after learning that the Office of Alcohol Testing had withheld evidence during the proceedings, Brennan ultimately threw out thousands of breath test results and ordered that the agency undergo accreditation and training as a sanction for the misconduct.
Defense lawyers asked him to do so again after learning of recent updates to the machines that were not disclosed, a request the judge denied.
"Whether OAT, the agency that deploys and maintains this device in the Commonwealth, can achieve a level of transparency, communication, competence, and trust with all in the legal community and thereby inspire public confidence in this aspect of the criminal justice system remains an open question that will be addressed in a further hearing as ordered by the court," Brennan wrote.