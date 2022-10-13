HAMILTON — A judge has agreed to revise the sentence for John Donovan Sr., the former MIT professor from Hamilton serving time for multiple counts of forgery.
Salem Superior Court Judge Salim Tabit’s decision to change Donovan’s sentence from two years in state prison to two years in the Middleton Jail creates the possibility of parole for the 80-year-old one-time “business guru” after he completes half of the sentence.
“I still feel strongly that Donovan, regardless of age and medical condition, requires punishment that includes incarceration, and five months is insufficient,” Tabit wrote, rejecting Donovan’s request for immediate release.
The decision, released Tuesday afternoon, means Donovan could seek release on parole next May after serving half of the sentence, something he would have been unable to do under a state prison term.
It still falls short of what was requested by Donovan’s current attorney, Ruth Greenberg, who in court filings asked Tabit to reduce Donovan’s sentence to “time served” and release him immediately to live with his wife Linda on a horse farm in Aiken, South Carolina.
But it is in line with what Essex County prosecutors had originally sought following Donovan’s conviction in May, when they asked for a two-year term in the house of correction.
“In essence, Donovan argues that at the time of his sentencing, I was not made aware that he only had approximately one year to live,” Tabit wrote in his seven-page decision.
“He suggests that had I known his dire medical situation at the time, perhaps I would have spared him incarceration.”
But the judge said that even if he had been told the prognosis offered by Donovan’s cardiologist months after the sentencing, it may not have altered his view.
“It is impossible to predict with certainty when Donovan, or any person, will pass,” Tabit wrote. “It stands to reason, however, that an 80-year-old man, with a history of heart disease and cancer, may not have an abundance of time left to live. I considered this at the time of sentencing, understanding full well that the possibility existed that Donovan could die while in prison.”
However, “it was never my intention that Donovan die in prison,” said Tabit in the ruling.
Had he believed that Donovan would die in a year, “I cannot say with certainty that I would have sentenced him to state prison.”
Tabit also acknowledged that Donovan “did not look well” at his sentencing hearing, which came after a couple of weeks in custody, “but due to Donovan’s own history of manipulations and lies, it was impossible to tell whether his condition was genuine or another one of his elaborate hoaxes.”
The judge also noted the cardiologist’s acknowledgment of “Donovan’s proclivity for embellishment and self-aggrandizement,” and that it contradicted the view of Donovan’s oncologist, who testified last fall that with treatment Donovan had five to 10 years to live. The cardiologist’s opinion of Donovan’s overall health also contrasts with those of the medical providers at MCI Shirley and Lemuel Shattuck Hospital, Tabit wrote.
The judge’s order calls for Donovan to be moved to the county jail “forthwith.”
The judge also left in place the probation sentences for five other counts, including making false statements under penalty of perjury, attempted larceny, uttering and obtaining a signature under false pretense. His probation will start upon his release from custody.
Donovan’s conviction stemmed from a scheme to divert proceeds from the sale of his late son’s estate, including the sale of land that he had once owned, along with his son’s properties to himself, and get out from under judgments and other financial liabilities.
A jury found that Donovan had overseen the creation and filing of more than two dozen forgeries with the Salem Registry of Deeds.
In a separate proceeding, Greenberg is asking a Suffolk Superior Court judge to overturn a decision by the state Department of Corrections commissioner denying medical parole.
A hearing on her request for expedited proceedings is scheduled for Thursday morning.
Meanwhile, another Suffolk Superior Court judge has now approved a settlement between the trust that owns the renovated Hamilton barn where Donovan lived before his conviction, the Aiken, South Carolina, horse farm where his wife lives, and a vacation home in Pomfret, Vermont, and investors in a shareholder lawsuit seeking to collect damages in a lawsuit they won against Donovan two years ago.
That settlement — which Donovan has opposed — calls for the trust to sell off the three properties and use the proceeds from those sales and some other assets of the trust to pay part of the damages to investors.
Donovan lost control over the trust and was then stripped of his status as a beneficiary in large part due to the forgery case.
