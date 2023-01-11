DANVERS — The Danvers man who recently completed a form of pretrial probation after being charged with entering former Gov. Charlie Baker's Swampscott home in 2020 is back in trouble.
Lane Forman, 61, of 95 Holten St. apartment 307, pleaded not guilty Tuesday to charges stemming from separate incidents on Sunday and Monday nights.
In the first incident, Forman allegedly threatened to hit a Washington Street man over the head with a baseball bat after the man asked him to keep it down late Sunday evening. Forman had left by the time officers arrived.
The following night, police say Forman got into a verbal argument with a Danvers police officer who had stopped him for speeding on Holten Street, shouting loudly enough to bring neighbors outside, then resisted arrest as the situation escalated.
Officers subsequently found oxycodone pills in a plastic bag in his car and charged him with drug possession as well. They also found a baseball bat, according to the police report.
And in between those two encounters between Forman and police on Sunday and Monday nights, a Northeast Housing Court judge allowed a request by the Danvers Housing Authority to evict Forman from the Tapley Manor senior housing on Holten Street.
In an order issued Monday, Housing Court Judge Alex Mitchell-Munevar concluded that the Danvers Housing Authority had the right to evict Forman based on his ongoing harassment of other tenants.
The judge cited testimony by three tenants in the complex during a trial last fall, who described Forman's "aggressive, increasingly volatile" behavior, which was "placing them in imminent fear of harm."
That, the judge found, was a violation of his lease terms, which require that he not harass other tenants or infringe on their right to peaceful enjoyment.
The judge also pointed to specific threats Forman had made to file lawsuits against the other tenants and letters he sent to President Joe Biden, U.S. Attorney Rachael Rollins and the Boston office of the FBI, where he claims to work as an informant.
That's also a claim he allegedly made to officers during his arrest on Monday night.
Danvers police had decided to seek a court summons for the Sunday night incident on Washington Street. On Monday, a patrolman spotted Forman speeding and weaving on Holten Street and pulled him over, according to a police report.
Forman allegedly yelled, "Why are you busting my balls?" as the officer approached, and initially refused to provide his license and registration, agreeing only after he was told he'd be arrested.
While the officer was writing a ticket, he saw Forman toss a lit cigarette from the window of his car. The officer told Forman that if he picked up the butt, there wouldn't be a charge of littering added to the ticket.
Forman began yelling again, drawing nearby residents out of their home, according to the police report. He told the officer he was "best friends" with Danvers police Chief James Lovell, worked for the FBI and DEA, "and that he would end my career," the officer wrote.
The officer handed him the ticket and told him he was free to leave, when Forman opened his car door and yelled some more, calling the officer a vulgarity.
When the officer told him he was under arrest, Forman continued to yell. "You're making a big mistake," Forman told the officer, according to the police report.
Judge Carol-Ann Fraser ordered Forman to stay away from and not contact the victim in the Sunday incident. She released him on $500 personal surety, which means he will only have to post bail if he violates the judge's order or fails to show up to a future court hearing. He's due back in court March 2.
Meanwhile, the judge's decision means that the Danvers Housing Authority can proceed with the eviction.
Mitchell-Munevar also dismissed Forman's claims that he was being discriminated against, noting that the Housing Authority had made several offers of alternative housing, including an offer to renovate a different unit in the complex to make it accessible, as well as offering him a "Housing Choice" (Section 8) voucher to find a private rental, which Forman declined.
"I give little weight to the defendant's testimony," the judge wrote in his ruling granting judgment for possession to the Housing Authority.
He also assessed Forman court costs and $81.45 in punitive damages.