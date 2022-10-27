SALEM — A defense lawyer’s attempt to use a Salem police officer’s illness to get her client’s “road rage” case dismissed failed on Wednesday.
Andrew Kim, 31, of Lynn, had been scheduled to stand trial earlier this month on a charge of assault with a dangerous weapon, a 9 mm Walther Arms handgun he allegedly pointed at another driver in downtown Salem on the evening of Feb. 3, just before 6 p.m.
One of the police officers who was scheduled to testify at Kim’s trial on Oct. 12 was not present in court that morning.
A prosecutor on that day explained that the officer had called in sick, leading Judge Susan McNeil to reschedule the trial to Jan. 31.
Such postponements are not uncommon.
The postponement, or “continuance,” was over the objection of defense lawyer Donnalee Leonardo, however. She protested that she hadn’t been told about the officer’s absence until that morning.
Soon, Leonardo had hired an investigator, who learned that the absent officer had reported for duty later on the 12th to work his usual evening shift.
Leonardo contended in a motion that the officer had “willfully” failed to show up to testify and that as a sanction to the government, the case should be dismissed.
It turns out that under the Salem police department’s policy and procedure manual, the officer wouldn’t have been allowed to come to court — unless he did so without pay.
Salem police Sgt. Jason Gross, the department’s police prosecutor and court liaison, told the judge during Wednesday’s hearing that the officer, John Moran, had called in sick for his overnight shift just before 10 p.m.
The officer asked if he should still appear the following day for court, Gross told the judge.
But there were multiple reasons for him not to, including concerns about the possibility of COVID. and as a practical matter, Gross said, officers who call in sick are not allowed to work a detail or overtime shift (which includes time spent in court outside of a normal shift) for 24 hours.
Gross, who works a day shift, told the judge that he got word to the district attorney’s office as soon as he could the following morning.
Leonardo then asked if the officer would have been prevented from appearing in court without pay.
That drew an objection from prosecutor Jen Capone.
Leonardo then tried a different way, asking whether any officer had ever appeared without getting paid for their time.
“That’s not what your motion is based on, counsel,” McNeil interjected.
“There is no evidence he could not have appeared without pay,” Leonardo responded.
“I can’t think of a world where we’d ask an officer to come to court and testify ... and not get paid for his time,” Capone said.
“That’s an immensely inappropriate burden to put on a police officer. This was not a willful refusal.”
“I understand it was frustrating,” Capone continued, adding that it was likely frustrating for her colleague in the district attorney’s office as well.
“I don’t think that anything that was done was in bad faith.”
McNeil agreed, telling Leonardo that her motion suggested “something amiss.”
“I don’t think that was the case,” McNeil — a former defense attorney herself — told Leonardo before denying her motion to dismiss the case.
“Note my objection,” Leonardo responded.
Kim, police allege, had flashed his lights at another driver, who then stopped and got out of his vehicle (a move that police concede was ill-advised).
Police allege that in response, Kim pulled out the gun and pointed it at the other driver. Kim told officers that he was in fear at the time.
The incident led to a portion of Washington Street being shut down during the evening commute and caused temporary gridlock throughout the downtown area.
