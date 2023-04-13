BEVERLY — A judge has denied an effort to dismiss a lawsuit against the Beverly police chief over a tweet he put out during a search for a domestic violence suspect six years ago.
Lawrence Superior Court Judge Kristen Buxton on Monday denied the defense’s motion for summary judgment, saying the case must be decided by a jury.
The case involves one of a series of tweets posted by LeLacheur during a search for a domestic violence suspect on Oct. 18, 2017. The tweet included an image of a bulletin that had been circulated to law enforcement that contained details about the victim, including her name, where she was staying under police protection, and the location and time of her child’s release from school. The woman is suing for invasion of privacy.
LeLacheur deleted the tweet soon after it was posted, but not before it was spotted by people following his account, including members of the news media.
The suspect had allegedly threatened to kill the woman and their unborn child and had a lengthy criminal history. The search triggered lockdowns at Beverly High School and Beverly Hospital, and LeLacheur was using Twitter to provide updates to the public.
LeLacheur has denied all allegations of wrongdoing, with his lawyer arguing that the information was accidentally released and that the chief was acting in good faith. The lawyer has also cited multiple theories of immunity in LeLacheur’s role as police chief.
The woman who filed the suit alleging invasion of privacy has said the information released by LeLacheur posed a threat to her, her son and her unborn child. She said she suffered severe anxiety and fear for their safety, causing her to go into premature labor.
Steven Coren, attorney for the woman, said in an email that his client is pleased with the court’s ruling in her favor and the decision that “she deserves the opportunity to present her case to a jury.”
The case is scheduled for a final pre-trial conference on May 16 in Lawrence Superior Court.
Staff Writer Paul Leighton can be reached at 978-338-2535, by email at pleighton@salemnews.com, or on Twitter at @heardinbeverly.
