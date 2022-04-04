GLOUCESTER — Weeks after a mediator reported there was no agreement reached between the city of Gloucester and two police officers who filed suit against the city, a judge has thrown out parts of the case.
But U.S. District Court Magistrate Judge Page Kelley will allow the issue of whether the city discriminated against Clifford Alves and Troy Simoes due to their military reserve duties to go to trial.
In a 25-page decision Thursday, Kelley concluded that in the case of Alves, the city had not provided any explanation as to why it barred him from doing outside work as a firearms instructor, and in the case of Simoes, the city had provided possibly conflicting information as to the reason he was not granted a promotion.
The judge did, however, dismiss two counts alleging civil rights violations.
Lawyers for the city and former chief Leonard Campanello had argued that the claims under that federal statute were pre-empted by the officers' claims under the Uniformed Services Employment and Reemployment Rights Act (USERRA).
The judge had heard arguments in the case back in February, prior to the mediation sessions, but held off on ruling.
The officers both alleged they were treated differently than other officers in the department.
The judge cited an instance where Alves was disciplined for dumping leaves and grass outside a closed compost pile. Then, after Alves accidentally shot and injured a fellow instructor at a firearms training course, he was suspended.
Kelley noted the city offered contradictory explanations as to what happened: Campanello was reported to have both expedited the investigation to minimize the amount of time Alves was on leave as well as slowing it down to assure a proper investigation.
She said the city has not provided an explanation for continuing to bar Alves from outside employment as a firearms instructor.
Meanwhile, in the case of Simoes, the judge pointed to the city's explanation for its failure to promote him to sergeant — the city said there was no money in the budget in 2015 and 2016.
However, the city also provided City Council minutes from 2014 in which Campanello discussed his plan to make two lieutenants and one sergeant.