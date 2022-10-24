SALEM — A judge is considering whether to keep a man in custody who is charged in a two-day crime spree that included intentionally running down a woman leaving a Salem health club last spring.
Brandon Ong, 25, of Lynn, was indicted this summer in the series of crimes on April 4 and 5, including grabbing purses off two women, one of them elderly, in Lynn and the incident in Salem.
He has pleaded not guilty to charges that include two counts of unarmed robbery, assault and battery with a dangerous weapon causing serious bodily injury, and leaving the scene of a personal injury crash.
Prosecutor Michael Varone on Friday asked Salem Superior Court Judge Salim Tabit to keep Ong in custody as a danger to the public.
Varone pointed to the seemingly random nature of the crimes, which were captured on surveillance video — and even on the dash cam of the SUV Ong was allegedly driving during two of the incidents.
Ong is charged with approaching a woman walking with her child out of a store near his Lynn apartment and grabbing her, then pulling her purse away on April 4.
Hours later, around 11:30 p.m., Ong was at the Traders Way shopping plaza in Salem, where, according to witnesses and surveillance video, a man fitting his description and driving a rented silver SUV with Texas plates made several loops around an access road between Target, a liquor store and Planet Fitness.
He then appeared to idle in one spot, then began to back up, following the path of a 38-year-old Peabody woman as she left Planet Fitness.
He did not know or have any prior connection with the woman, Varone said.
Suddenly, he steered directly at her, running her down. The woman complained of head pain and suffered a broken leg.
Ong then allegedly drove away, turning left onto Highland Avenue.
The following day, an elderly woman walking past a shopping plaza was approached from behind by a man who had just gotten out of the same type of silver SUV with Texas plates. He grabbed her purse and ran, chased by the woman.
The dashcam on the SUV captured the sound of her screaming for help, Varone told the judge.
Defense lawyer Mark Schmidt argued that the police have no proof it was Ong behind the wheel of the SUV when it struck the woman in Salem, only a description of an Asian male with a mustache.
Schmidt also cited the question of identification in convincing Tabit to allow his client to hide behind a partially-shuttered holding dock — where Ong continued to peek out through a gap.
“Identification is really the crucial issue in the Salem case,” Schmidt argued, acknowledging that police found one purse in the SUV and other evidence from the purse snatchings in Ong’s home.
Schmidt insisted that though there were no spectators in the gallery, he worried that someone might enter the courtroom and see his client’s face.
Neither Schmidt nor Tabit, who allowed the request, acknowledged the presence of a television news camera and videographer in the courtroom for another case scheduled for later in the session.
Schmidt said his client has no record of convictions and would, if released, resume his mental health services through Elliot Community Health, where he was a client prior to his arrest.
Tabit said that Ong’s mental health issues do not make him less dangerous “and in some instances makes him more dangerous.”
The judge also said there was probable cause for the police to charge Ong in the Salem case and that a question of identification will be up to jurors at trial.
Tabit said he wanted time to look at all of the surveillance videos and reports before ruling.
A status hearing is scheduled for Dec. 9 in the case.
