PEABODY -- A group of former performers at Peabody's Cabaret Lounge can pursue a class action lawsuit against the club's owner, a judge has ruled.
In a decision this week, Salem Superior Court Judge Jeffrey Karp concluded that the three women, who originally filed suit in 2018, can serve as representatives of a group that they believe could include up to 300 dancers who performed there since 2015.
The former dancers, Summer Beaulieu, Nayelis Baldino and Lauren Turcotte, and their attorney, David Dishman, argued that instead of paying them a wage for their work, the owner of the club, Feng Zhi Lang, charged the women $20 per shift. The dancers allege that the club required many of them to "tip out" to other staff from their own tips.
Karp concluded that even if the number of dancers was far less than the estimated 300 by the plaintiffs, there are still enough potential claimants that it justifies treating the case as a class action.
He also shared the view of the dancers that some of those who might be entitled to compensation might not have the resources to mount a legal challenge for a comparatively small amount of money or might not want to be a named plaintiff in a lawsuit.
"Denying class certification would allow these dancers to go uncompensated and allow the defendants to benefit from what may turn out to be a windfall," Karp wrote.
The judge found that the key claim in the lawsuit -- misclassifying the dancers as independent contractors, whether or not they signed a purported non-employment agreement -- was common to all of the potential claimants in the group.
A lawyer for the club had opposed class action status, contending that similar lawsuits, including an earlier suit that resulted in a settlement with the club, were becoming "a cottage industry" for dancers and their attorneys.
The club said in its opposition to the class action request that after that earlier settlement it began offering dancers the choice of becoming employees or signing a document stating that they did not wish to be considered employees.