HAMILTON — A key witness with vacation plans won’t delay the trial of John Donovan Sr., the Hamilton entrepreneur charged with attempting to swindle his son’s widow and children with a series of fraudulent documents, a judge said on Monday.
Prosecutor John Dawley had filed a motion asking to allow the district attorney to take a deposition from the witness, whose notary stamp and signature appear on an amendment to a will, deeds and other documents that Donovan, 79, is charged with having forged and filed at the Salem Registry of Deeds following the 2015 death of his son.
Donovan’s trial is scheduled to start on Nov. 8. It is tentatively expected to take place in Lawrence Superior Court but could be moved back to Salem Superior Court depending on the availability of other judges.
John Donovan III, of Manchester, (sometimes referred to as Donovan Jr.) died at 43 from a rare form of cancer, but had amassed a significant fortune and also owned the Manchester Athletic Club.
Extensive land holdings — an area now known as the John J. Donovan Reservation and Sagamore Hill Conservation Area — were in the process of being sold by his son’s estate to the Trust for Public Lands in 2016 for $5 million when title examiners discovered a flurry of recently-filed documents that would have forgiven Donovan Sr. debt that he owed to his son, would have transferred the land to his control, and would have made other changes to the disposition of the son’s estate.
Donovan was indicted in 2017 on charges that he was behind those filings.
During Monday’s hearing, Donovan, 79, initially attempted to address the judge directly regarding “just two points” before he was admonished to stop speaking and let his attorney, Robert Strasnick, represent him.
Strasnick, the fifth attorney to represent Donovan since the indictment, then objected to the request to take the notary’s deposition, saying she should be required to testify at trial.
Dawley told the judge his office just learned that the witness, who is expected to testify that her notary stamp and signature were forged on the documents, is leaving on a cruise that will take her through the Panama Canal at some point, a trip that coincides with the schedule of the trial. He said he’s not certain that technology would allow her to testify remotely, so is seeking to take a deposition beforehand.
While neither side asked to delay the trial, the judge appeared to infer that is what the defense was seeking by forcing live testimony.
Judge Thomas Drechsler said given the number of delays the case has already had since 2017, “This case is going to trial. It’s not going to get continued.”
And with several holidays in November as well as a judge’s conference, it’s possible “this could all take care of itself,” with the trial still in progress by the time the witness returns. He also said the trial judge could extend the trial to accommodate the traveling witness’ schedule.
When Strasnick then mentioned a hearing he must attend in an unrelated case before the state’s Appeals Court in November, Drechsler responded by saying he was confident that the trial judge will grant him time to appear for that hearing even if the Donovan trial is underway. “That’s another reason this witness situation may work itself out,” the judge commented.
