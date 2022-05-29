Beverly Library's summer programs get off to a great start this June, with events, creative programs and book sales for people of all ages, all for free, all available for registration at: www.beverlypubliclibrary.org. For more information, contact Ona Ridenour, 978-921-6062, x2135, or email: ridenour@noblenet.org
Tuesday, June 7 at 7 p.m., author talk with Brian T. Watson — architect and cultural critic discussing his new book, "Headed into the Abyss: The Story of Our Time, and the Future We'll Face." Questions? Contact Matthew at martens@noblenet.org.
June 10 and every second Friday of each month, 10 to 11 a.m., Modern Love Book Discussion Group — a new daytime book club with fun discussions of popular and contemporary romance authors. Meets the second Join us on June 10 to discuss Evvie Drake Starts Over by Linda Holmes. Questions? Contact Laurie at formichella@noblenet.org.
Saturday, June 11 from 1 to 3 p.m., Race Amity Day Celebration — free and open to all in the Winter Street Courtyard at the Beverly Public Library to celebrate friendship and collaboration that crosses differences. Dr. Esther Ngotho and Beverly Police Chief John G. LaLecheur discuss equity. West African drumming and dancing with award-winning Joh Camara Drumming and Dance Troupe. Songs in the spirit of Frederick Douglass, performed by Adeniyi Samuel, History Alive, Inc. Questions? Contact Graham at ggoss@noblenet.org. Summer Reading Kickoff
Thursday, June 16, 6:30 to 8 p.m., Summer Reading Kickoff — Get ready to read on the Beverly Common, where you'll discover all the amazing summer happenings at the library and register for the Summer Reading program, “Read Beyond the Beaten Path.” Play lawn games, with music, bring a blanket,pack a picnic, enjoy! Free. all ages welcome!. Rain reschedule: June 21.
Friday, June 24 — Saturday, June 25, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Book Sale — Friends of the Beverly Public Library general sale runs through Monday, June 27, with a bag/box day (please bring your own bag/box). Paperbacks $1, hardcovers $2, children's books $.50 (2 for $1). Stock up on great reads! and take a chance on a great raffle of three great themed gift baskets: Questions? Contact Meghan at karasin@noblenet.org.