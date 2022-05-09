The fight for racial justice is often an overwhelming one for Black individuals and their allies. That’s why the Northshore Juneteenth Association held a “Hats and Heels Tea” Saturday afternoon at the Lynn Museum to help this community, rest, rejuvenate and continue to resist.
“We are so busy with trying to make sure we’re standing up against social justice issues and racial justice issues, and just making sure that we’re being good citizens all around, that it’s tiring,” said Lynn resident Nicole McClain, the association’s founder and chairperson. “This is a chance to take care of ourselves.”
McClain was joined by about a crowd of 45 people, mainly made up of women, dressed in large hats, fascinators and floral attire at the event’s Lynn location.
The attendees were a nearly-even mix of Black and white locals from around the North Shore who chatted together over Nigerian food provided by Mariam’s yummy kitchen in Saugus while sipping tea from two Black-owned businesses, INI Sips and Drink Our Hi-G.
Medford Poet Laureate Terry E. Carter recited poems he wrote about what it means to be Black in America and why “Black Girls Rock,” as one piece was titled. Singer Kirosha sang “Lift Every Voice and Sing,” also known as the Black National Anthem, and Areatha Franklin’s “Respect.”
“My main goal is to have people understand the positive contributions that Black Americans have made to American culture,” McClain said. “It’s a huge takeaway for people to leave saying, ‘Wow, I didn’t know that about Black Americans,’ or ‘I hadn’t been in a room full of Black Americans and be treated this way.’”
Juneteenth celebrates the emancipation of enslaved people in the United States and the accomplishments of the Black community every June 19. It became a federal holiday in 2021 — five years after McClain started the association in 2016.
The association holds Juneteenth flag-raising events around the North Shore to celebrate the holiday each June. This year, the association is helping hoist the flag in Salem, Peabody, Swampscott, Marblehead, Beverly, Wenham, Lynn, Wakefield and Everett. It also co-host the Gloucester Juneteenth Festival at the Cape Ann Museum Green on June 19, along with another Juneteenth Festival at the Lynn Museum that day.
Salem resident Jireh Ishaazi said she joined the association largely to find community with other people like her on the North Shore.
“I was excited when I found out that there is a group that is doing a lot of incredible work on the emotional side [of this fight], a group that I could relate to, and really have that sense of community and know that I’m not alone,” Ishaazi said. “It’s really such a challenge to thrive in white spaces, especially here on the North Shore.”
Event co-chairperson Ogor Winnie Okoye is a lawyer and Nigerian immigrant who lives in Saugus. She said her clients of color don’t tend to receive the same fair due process as ones who are white, just as people who look like her aren’t always given justice in other areas of society.
But It’s acts of acceptance and celebration like Saturday’s tea and next month’s Juneteenth events that give her hope that she won’t be alone in her fight, she said.
“As someone who came to this country not knowing that something as basic as my humanity was ever going to be questioned, and striving every day to revalidate to people — humans like me — that I’m human, it takes a toll,” Okoye said. “The hope from events like this is that our allies join the fight.”
The tea’s keynote speaker and president and CEO of the Boston Arts Academy Foundation, Denella Clark, said she was excited seeing women come together Saturday.
She used the porcelain tea cups given out to guests to discuss the theme of self-care during her talk, telling the women before her that the “cup is for you,” and the saucer is for everyone else.
“I believe, if you are intentional about self care, then you will be okay,” Clark said. “My grandmother lived to be 95 years young and I think a lot of it was that she made time for meditation, she made time for walks. She made time for herself, quite frankly and it’s just really, really important.”
Clark’s words, like the rest of Saturday’s event, are a vital part of Black resilience, Ishaazi said.
“Today, we are reflecting on the work we’ve been doing…” Ishaazi said. “Taking a pause, appreciating the work we’ve done, and just celebrating that aspect of resilience together as a group.”
McClain said she hopes residents on the North Shore will form their own chapters of the association in their communities. For more information about the association and upcoming events, visit https://north-shore-juneteenth-assoc.constantcontactsites.com
