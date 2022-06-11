Celebrations will be held across the North Shore this month to commemorate Juneteenth, a holiday that’s defined by pride, reflection and resilience.
“Every time I see the (Juneteenth) flag go up, every time I hear the Black National Anthem being sung, it really is just inspiring,” said Nicole McClain, founder of the North Shore Juneteenth Association. “It reminds me of how far we have come from being enslaved.”
Juneteenth marks the emancipation of enslaved people in the United States each June 19.
On that day in 1865, enslaved people in Galveston, Texas, were informed of their freedom by a Union general. It was two months after the Civil War had officially ended, and more than two years after the Emancipation Proclamation was signed into law.
The day is also a celebration of the Black community’s accomplishments, especially in the face of continued adversity, McClain said.
“After my son was a victim of police brutality in our city, (the association) really helps me to drive home that Black Americans are not to be mistreated, that there’s so many positive things that we do in the community,” McClain said. “I think that really does need to be shown.”
McClain lives in Lynn, where the organization held its first Juneteenth Flag raising in 2017. The city raised the flag again during a ceremony at Lynn City Hall Tuesday night to celebrate Juneteenth 2022.
This year, the association will hold other flag raisings in Gloucester, Salem, Peabody, Marblehead, Wenham, Swampscott, Beverly, Melrose, Wakefield and Everett.
The organization will also hold two separate Juneteenth celebrations later this month at the Lynn Museum in Lynn and Cape Ann Museum Green in Gloucester.
Both festivals will celebrate Black history through music, dance and food. A special exhibition of quilts by late Lanesville resident and artist Doris Prouty will be on display at the Janet & William Ellery James Center at the Cape Ann Museum’s green.
McClain and her team, which consists of members from different races, communities and walks of life, work throughout the year to help dismantle racism and to educate North Shore residents about Black American culture.
Following its Juneteenth celebrations, the association will help host a Diversity Matters festival in Lynn on Aug. 20. It’s events like this that help give McClain hope, she said.
“We face a lot of oppression today. I mean, it’s everywhere…” she said. “But it still gives me a sense of pride that we have come so far.”
Read below for more information on Juneteenth events on the North Shore.
SALEM
Saturday, June 18, 3 p.m.: Juneteenth flag raising at Salem City Hall on Washington Street.
Sunday, June 19, and Monday, June 20, 1 to 3 p.m.: Drop in art activity — Juneteenth flag poster making at the Peabody Essex Museum.
BEVERLY
Thursday, June 16: Juneteenth flag raising at Beverly City Hall on Cabot Street, 5 p.m.; Free viewing and discussion of the 2020 film “Miss Juneteenth” at The Cabot theater on Cabot Street, doors open at 5:30 p.m. and event starts at 6:30 p.m. Register at https://secure.thecabot.org/eventReg.jsp?event=37;
Saturday, June 18, 5 to 10 p.m.: “JUNEteenth JAMboree” with soul food buffet and live music at Chianti Cafe on Cabot Street. Tickets cost $45 and include the cost of food.
MARBLEHEAD
Wednesday, June 22, 7 p.m.: Marblehead Racial Justice Team hosts the discussion “Why the Juneteenth Federal Holiday Matters to Us All” at the Abbot Public Library on Pleasant Street. Register to attend in person at https://tinyurl.com/June-2022-MRJT, or to attend on Zoom at https://tinyurl.com/June-2022-MRJT .
DANVERS
Sunday, June 19, noon: Second Annual Danvers Juneteenth celebration on the pavilion at the Peabody Institute Library on Sylvan Street.
PEABODY
Thursday, June 23, 5:30 p.m.: Juneteenth flag raising at Peabody City Hall on Lowell Street.
WENHAM
Monday, June 20, 6 p.m.: Juneteenth flag raising at Wenham Town Hall on Main Street.
GLOUCESTER
Saturday, June 18, 9 a.m.: Juneteenth flag raising at Gloucester City Hall on Dale Avenue, followed by children’s story reading about the holiday at Sawyer Free Library, 2 Dale Ave., at 10:30 a.m.
Sunday, June 19, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.: Gloucester Juneteenth Festival at the Cape Ann Museum Green. Reserve tickets at https://www.capeannmuseum.org/events/gloucester-juneteenth-festival/ .
SWAMPSCOTT
Thursday, June 16, 1 p.m.: Juneteenth flag raising at Swampscott Town Hall on Monument Avenue.
NEWBURYPORT
Friday, June 17, noon: Juneteenth celebration and flag raising at Newburyport City Hall on Pleasant Street.
Sunday, June 19, 10 to 11 a.m.: The Museum of Old Newbury will host “Juneteenth Tiptoe Through the Tombstones: Black Newburyporters” at the Highland Cemetery on Hill Street. Tickets cost $15 for adults, $10 for museum members. Buy tickets at https://tinyurl.com/2s3db77s .
LYNN
Sunday, June 19, 11 p.m.: Sixth Annual Juneteenth Celebration at the Lynn Museum on Washington Street.
