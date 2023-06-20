On Monday, Salem flew not just one Juneteenth flag at its third annual ceremony in honor of the holiday, but for the first time, a dozen.
The red, white and blue flags fluttered over Riley Plaza to commemorate Juneteenth, the day that on June 19, 1865, enslaved people in Galveston, Texas, were informed of their freedom more than two years after the Emancipation Proclamation had been signed by President Abraham Lincoln.
“This has been a goal of mine to have these flags in this plaza,” co-president and founder of the North Shore Juneteenth Association and Lynn City Councilor Nicole McClain told a crowd during the flag-raising ceremony. “Today is that day.”
Juneteenth marks the progress that has been made in racial equality since slavery formally came to an end. It is also a day for examining what progress still needs to be made.
“We’re refusing to think that just because Juneteenth is deemed now a federal holiday, that this means the job is done so we can rest,” said The Rev. Andre Bennett of the Zion Baptist Church in Lynn. “Yes, it’s a federal holiday. But people that look like me — people that are Black and Brown, Indigenous people of color, and women — we are not fully free.
“In this country, we are still fighting every single day, day and night, for our freedom,” he continued. “We are fighting for equal rights and for justice.”
Bennett’s community is not truly free until they have equal housing to their white neighbors, he said. Black children must receive the same educational opportunities as their white classmates, he added, and Black men must be able to walk down a street without being criminalized for wearing a hood, like a white man can.
North Shore Juneteenth Association member Kashawn Little shared one of his own experiences of discrimination on the North Shore with the crowd Monday.
Shortly after Little arrived in Salem as a licensed state social worker in 2017, he was followed into Salem by a Beverly police cruiser and pulled over on Washington Street. He recalled stopping before a crosswalk to let a family cross the street, and kept driving afterward since another family who looked like they might cross were not yet at the crosswalk.
The police officer immediately pulled Little over, driving as if he was going to force Little’s car off the road, and began yelling at the social worker, Little said.
It wasn’t until after the officer took 10 minutes to verify that Little was a social worker on his way to the Salem courthouse that he let him go, Little said.
“Just because somebody doesn’t have credentials, or may have a record, does not give you the right to treat people the way that they’ve been treated and be dehumanized,” Little said.
“When you hear about George Floyd being murdered, the first thing you (shouldn’t) think of is, ‘What did he do?’ The first thing you should think of is, ‘Why did they do that?’”
Having power without loving others is reckless and dangerous, while having love for others without giving them the power they need makes that love anemic and does little good, Bennett added.
Black people must not only be invited to discussions about important topics, but also allowed to stay in the room when it comes time to make decisions, Bennett said.
“Allyship doesn’t look like (white people) leading the way,” Bennett said. “Allyship is providing us with the resources and allowing us to lead our own way, because we know what is best for us. We know what we need and how we need it and when we need it.”
While Mayor Dominick Pangallo noted that the country, and Salem, has not always recognized Juneteenth and the need for racial justice, he pledged that the city will support its residents of color.
“We are late to this conversation,” Pangallo told the crowd. “We have to own that. We can’t change it, but we’re showing up for it.”
Locals raised the 12 Juneteenth flags donated by Salem drag queen Gary “Gigi” Gill as Rhode Island singer Eva Davenport sang the Black National Anthem or “Life Every Voice and Sing”, a hymn first written as a poem by NAACP leader James Weldon Johnson in 1900. It later became a rallying cry for civil rights in the 1950s and 1960s.
Michelle La Poetica Richardson, in her spoken word piece for the crowd, said the flying of the Juneteenth flag should no longer be a necessity to remind people of the history of racial injustice and its ongoing presence, but something that should be done in memory of it. Bennett agreed.
“While we continue to do this exercise every year raising the Juneteenth banner… do not go into your houses and close your doors and wait for it to happen all again next year,” Bennett said. “You need to get out and do the work. You need to support us.”
Beverly raised a Juneteenth flag during a ceremony Thursday, and Juneteenth flags were also raised in Peabody, Hamilton, Wenham, and Danvers on Monday.
“Take a moment to really celebrate the joy of the beautiful racial diversity that exists here in Danvers, whether or not people like to acknowledge it,” Danvers Director of Equity and Inclusion Jasmine Ramón said during the ceremony. “We are here.”
Like Salem, this is the third annual Juneteenth flag raising and celebration that Danvers has held in partnership with the North Shore Juneteenth Association.
Danvers School Committee member Gabe Lopes read a proclamation from the town’s Select Board during the ceremony outside Town Hall Monday afternoon.
Juneteenth is about justice delayed, he said, before reading the proclamation. Lopes also prompted the crowd to not let those who hate get in the way of celebrating this day.
“You’re all here, and I see that this is going to get bigger and bigger every single year,” he said.
