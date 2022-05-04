HAMILTON — Police and school officials are investigating a racial incident that caused the Hamilton-Wenham Regional High School junior prom to be shut down early.
The incident involved one or more students yelling the n-word while music was playing and students were dancing at the junior prom on Friday at the Hellenic Center in Ipswich, according to emails sent to parents by Superintendent Eric Tracy and Principal Bryan Menegoni.
Menegoni said in the email that the racial slur was heard by a number of students and "was very upsetting to them." After speaking with student leaders and the class advisor, he said he decided to address all of the students directly and end the prom early.
"I want to acknowledge that this word is hateful, hurtful, and shameful, and has no place anywhere in our school community," Menegoni wrote. "I am upset and disappointed that even one of our students would ever use this word in any context."
In an interview, Tracy said the original version of the song being played by the DJ when the students yelled out the n-word probably had the n-word in it. But he said DJs hired by the school district are only allowed to play "radio appropriate" songs, meaning the n-word would have been blanked out.
"The kids might've been filling in the word," Tracy said. "We don't think it was somebody randomly yelling it out. We think it was related to the music. But listening to music doesn't give you permission to do that."
Tracy said in his email that there has been "considerable deflection" on social media with some people pointing at the disc jockey and the administration for playing and approving the song in question.
"All music played at the prom was radio appropriate as it is a standard of the DJ before being hired," he wrote.
Tracy said Menegoni ended the prom just before 9 p.m., an hour earlier than scheduled.
Tracy said Menegoni met with the junior class in school on Monday to discuss the incident. Tracy said the meeting had a "very somber tone" and the school used the opportunity to talk about racism and the impact of language.
"Racist incidents like this will not be tolerated in our schools or at school events," Tracy wrote. "Our schools and school events must always be safe spaces for our students. We will continue to work together to make that a reality."
Tracy said police have also been asked to investigate the incident. Hamilton police Chief Russell Stevens could not be reached for comment.