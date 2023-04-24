SALEM — The last two defendants charged in connection with a violent theft at Giblees Menswear in Danvers over three years ago were found guilty by a jury Monday afternoon on multiple charges.
Bryon Vaughn, 27, of Dorchester, and Adriana James, 26, of Jamaica Plain, were held without bail ahead of a sentencing hearing slated for Friday, May 12, at 2 p.m.
Although four of the charges they were indicted on were ultimately not pursued, a Superior Court jury delivered guilty verdicts for Vaughn and James on all other charges, including multiple counts of unarmed robbery and one count each of assault and battery, following a short deliberation window Monday morning and afternoon.
An outburst from family led to a brief security response on the fifth floor of the J. Michael Ruane Judicial Center, where four court sessions — and the entirety of the jury trial — are held.
The two were allegedly among a group of five individuals from Boston who took part in what started as an organized shoplifting of pricey Canada Goose parkas from Giblee’s, a high-end menswear shop on Route 114 in Danvers, on Dec. 26, 2019.
The situation turned violent — and into what prosecutors say was an unarmed robbery — as the thieves tried to force their way past store employees. Prosecutors allege that James had been in the store during a prior similar heist.
One elderly store employee suffered serious injuries to his mouth and face when he was forced into a clothing rack.
Three of the participants admitted to sufficient facts under an unusual offer by a different judge, Salim Tabit, who imposed probation with a condition that they read a book on small business and write a report.
If they complied, the charges would eventually be dismissed. (One of those defendants, Lynasia Trimble, 24, was later charged in connection with an incident at a Dorchester nail salon and some of her charges were converted to a guilty finding last year).
But James and Vaughn would have had to plead guilty and serve jail time in the case. They balked at Tabit’s offer and asked to go to trial, which, after multiple delays, finally began last week.
Guilty on all counts
The jury found James guilty on charges of theft of property valued at $1,200 or more; two counts of unarmed robbery on a person 60 or older; two counts of attempted unarmed robbery on a person 60 or older; and one count of assault and battery (tied to grabbing a victim in the case). The theft charge was related to an incident on Dec. 21, 2019, while the other charges were tied to the Dec. 26 robbery.
The jury found Vaughn guilty on charges of two counts of unarmed robbery on a person 60 older; two counts of attempted unarmed robbery on a person 60 or older; and one count of assault and battery (tied to pushing a victim in the case).
The defense's closing arguments focused on how the victims in the case never identified James or Vaughn as being in the store; rather, identification relied on who was in the car when police stopped it a half-hour later in Lynn.
"When you're deliberating, think of all the factors that allow you to identify somebody: Their height and body type, their skin color and skin tone, the shape of their face, their bone structure, the ears, eyes, and nose, hair," said attorney Thomas Pierce, representing James. "Given the fast and chaotic nature of the incident at Giblees (on Dec. 26), the video doesn't necessarily establish the identities of the people there."
Prosecutor Erin Bellavia referred to that same video evidence — as well as booking photos depicting the individuals in the store as matching the clothing and appearance of those seen in the store that day.
"You know that these two defendants were inside that store on Dec. 26," Bellavia said. "This isn't a case of mistaken identity, and you don't need any of the witnesses from inside the store to point to these defendants in court. It isn't a coincidence that these defendants were in the same car that fled the scene."
Bellavia also said the video shows James exhibiting the same walking stride and brief dancing as she entered the store on Dec. 26, as well as an earlier incident where several coats were stolen on Dec. 21, moving her body to a beat with her arms raised in the air.
"She's dancing. The same movements you saw the woman make on Dec. 26, she made on Dec. 21," Bellavia said. "It's the same woman in both videos, waving her arms."
'You're going to be alright, baby'
A recess followed the jury verdict, and then about an hour later, the proceeding resumed and Judge Jeffrey Karp ordered that both James and Vaughn remain in custody ahead of a sentencing hearing.
That prompted gasps and chatter from family of the two defendants, who were present for most of the long-delayed trial.
As he was led out of the courtroom, Vaughn repeatedly thanked all parties involved. Looking to his family, he added: "I love you guys. I love you mommy."
James was mostly quiet as she left the courtroom, with a woman from the audience exclaiming that the case had an "all-white jury."
It was noted during a trial conference that, while James and Vaughn are both Black, the jury was believed to be white — requiring that cross-racial identification measures be added to jury instruction.
In the seconds following the woman's outburst, a security guard called for all security on the fifth floor to convene outside the courtroom. As the family left, a group of five or more guards awaited them. There was no further incident after the outburst.
"You're going to be alright, baby," the woman yelled to James as she disappeared from view. "(Expletive) these people. You're going to be great."