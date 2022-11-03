NEWBURYPORT — A Newburyport Superior Court jury found late Wednesday that the ouster of former Sex Offender Registry Board Chair Saundra Edwards was in retaliation for actions she took after a hearing officer deemed that the then-governor's brother-in-law — convicted of spousal rape — was not required to register with the agency.
The jury awarded Saundra Edwards, of Lawrence, a total of $820,542 in damages for lost salary and retirement benefits and for emotional distress resulting from her high-profile firing by former Gov. Deval Patrick in 2014, just months before he left office.
In public statements, Patrick directly linked her removal to her having been involved in the issue of whether or not his brother-in-law, Bernard Sigh, was required to register as a sex offender in Massachusetts as a result of a California conviction for spousal rape. The prior conviction, from 1993, came to light during Patrick's campaign for governor in 2006.
After the Sigh arrest became public, a hearing officer at the agency, A.J. Paglia, made a finding that spousal rape was the equivalent of assault and battery and concluded that Sigh did not have to register. Edwards, who was appointed by Patrick, questioned that decision shortly after her arrival at the agency but ultimately did not overturn it. Instead, she implemented new training requirements for hearing officers, some of whom were not lawyers, on the legal elements of sex offenses. She and other SORB officials expressed concerns that Paglia's decision would set a dangerous precedent for sex offender classification hearings going forward.
Rather than take part in the retraining, Paglia quit and then filed a whistleblower suit, which the state settled for $60,000 in 2014. That settlement, Patrick told reporters in 2014, was "the last straw."
Edwards said in her lawsuit that she was told she could resign and there was no issue of wrongdoing, but Patrick's subsequent remarks said just the opposite, leading to the lawsuit.
Edwards also sued Patrick for defamation but ultimately, the Supreme Judicial Court upheld the dismissal of that count, leaving the state as the sole remaining defendant in the case.
Patrick was among the witnesses called by lawyers representing the commonwealth during the eight-day trial. Also on the witness list were Suffolk DA Kevin Hayden, who replaced Edwards as chairman in 2015, and Paglia.
The jury's verdict came after approximately four hours of deliberation and just after 4 p.m. The jury found that Edwards had proved by a preponderance of the evidence that she engaged in "protected activity" by objecting or refusing to participate in an activity, policy or practice that she reasonably believed would violate the law or pose a risk to public health or safety, and that her firing was due to the fact that she engaged in that protected activity.
The damages awarded by the jury include $443,512 in back pay, $327,000 in retirement benefits, and $50,000 for emotional distress.
Under the state's Whistleblower Law, plaintiffs are entitled to triple damages, and lawyers for Edwards could also ask Judge James Lang to award attorneys fees and costs. It was not immediately clear whether they intended to do so.
Philip Gordon and Benjamin Flam, who represented Edwards, did not immediately return a message seeking comment Thursday morning.
The state was represented by attorneys with Greenberg, Traurig, a Boston law firm that was designated to act as special assistant attorneys general in the case. They did not immediately respond to an email seeking comment.
A second SORB official, Jeanne Holmes, who was the agency's executive director under Edwards, also filed a lawsuit against the state, alleging retaliation. Holmes was suspended and then fired. The case was dismissed by agreement between Holmes and the state in 2020.
SORB was headquartered in Salem at the time. It has been relocated to Billerica.
Sigh, meanwhile, is currently serving a six- to eight-year prison term for rape, kidnapping, stalking and witness intimidation stemming from his arrest in 2017 in a case involving the same victim.