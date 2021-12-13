BEVERLY — The attorney for a New Hampshire man, who is charged with murdering a popular Beverly man, went after the credibility of witnesses in the case, calling one a "rat" and another a jealous ex out for revenge during his closing argument Monday.
"A rat?" prosecutor Kelleen Forlizzi responded during her closing argument an hour later. "Yes, that's 100% true," she said, referring to a witness who said he gave Bruce Gunn the .380 Glock handgun used to kill Donald Fogg Jr., 50, inside his Beverly home on March 13, 2020. "A rat is a person who tells police information."
And "lots of people are cheated on," Forlizzi said of Bruce Gunn's ex-girlfriend, who testified that Gunn had been fuming about a "weed dealer from Beverly" who'd ripped him off 20 years ago. "Framing your ex for murder? That's a little extra," Forlizzi told the Salem Superior Court jury.
Their testimony, she told jurors, is corroborated by other evidence, in a trial that saw the introduction of Amazon Alexa recordings of some of the victim's final words — the last just one minute before evidence from Gunn's phone puts him inside Fogg's home.
Gunn, 65, of Exeter, New Hampshire, is charged with first-degree murder in the death of Fogg inside Fogg's Summer Street home.
Fogg, who had worked as a chef at several North Shore restaurants during his career, had been in the process of preparing a COVID-themed party that weekend when, evidence shows, Gunn paid him a series of visits, purportedly to buy marijuana from Fogg.
In reality, Forlizzi told the Salem Superior Court jury, Gunn was planning to rob Fogg, who was known to keep marijuana and cash in a safe in his home.
Fogg was shot three times at close range from the back as he apparently leaned forward toward the safe. His body was found hours later after friends were unable to reach him by phone or text.
Forlizzi pointed to a series of text messages between Gunn and his new girlfriend — Fogg's cleaning woman — in which he asked to borrow $100 here and there and told her "I'm busted broke" and complained his tax refund hadn't arrived.
Just days later, however, Gunn was refunding $3,200 to a man who'd been informally leasing Gunn's Mercedes. The texts about money had stopped. And Gunn had money for gas to drive around southern New Hampshire and Massachusetts, delivering some marijuana to a Seabrook woman, Forlizzi pointed out.
A few days later, he brought the gun back to the witness — the man defense lawyer Scott Gleason called "a rat" — and told him to get rid of it because it had been used to "cap" someone.
All of Gunn's travels were tracked by his Samsung smartphone — allowing prosecutors to map out where he went on the day of the killing and corroborate the witness accounts and time frame in which police believe the killing happened.
When police arrested him in the Cabot Street condo where his new girlfriend lived, they found $3,000 in cash.
Gleason, Gunn's lawyer, urged the jury to disregard the testimony of witnesses, suggesting each had a motive to lie.
The man who said he'd loaned Gunn the Glock? He had been facing a fentanyl trafficking charge when he made a deal — while Gunn was present. "He's watching this person rat someone out," Gleason said. "This is the person Mr. Gunn is getting the weapon from?"
The former girlfriend who said Gunn was still angry about the "weed dealer" who'd ripped him off? Gleason called her a "scorned woman" who'd been cheated on a dozen times by his client, and that she'd become obsessive to the point of putting tracking software on his phone. After the shooting was publicized, the woman found a way "to vent her hate" toward Gunn.
And while the prosecution suggested that the discussion of Gunn's money woes ended because Gunn had decided to rob Fogg, Gleason suggested another conclusion: Perhaps he'd received his tax refund.
Gleason also suggested that it's hard to tell there was any money missing from the safe, which still held a significant quantity of marijuana.
Nearly a dozen friends and family members of Fogg were present for the closing arguments.
The close-knit group of friends regularly gathered at Fogg's home for parties and to watch Patriots games. Fogg was a Pats "superfan," friends recalled after his death.
The jury began deliberating late Monday afternoon and will return to resume deliberations Tuesday morning.