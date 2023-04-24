SALEM — Jurors will begin deliberating today in the Salem Superior Court trial tied to a violent theft at Giblees in 2019.
Bryon Vaughn, 27, of Dorchester, and Adriana James, 26, of Jamaica Plain, are accused of being part of an organized shoplifting effort targeting the coats more than three years ago. A trial covering two indictments and 15 combined charges began last week, and the prosecution and defense rested in a single day of witness testimony Thursday.
The defense and prosecution ran a charge conference Friday afternoon, through which the sides and Judge Jeffrey Karp went over the language that the 15-person jury will receive when they’re asked to begin deliberating Monday morning at 9 a.m.
In that conference, the sides focused for just a few seconds on issues of cross-racial identification, given the way race factors into the makeup of all the case’s parties. The two defendants are Black, while the attorneys, all witnesses who testified, and even the jury are entirely white.
“The identification issue really just pertains to the video and the stills and all that, and the fact that the jurors are going to be asked by Ms. Bellavia (assistant district attorney Erin Bellavia) to make the identification,” Karp said Friday. “The jurors are being asked to identify the defendants. I believe they’re all white, so there’s definitely — in that sense — a need to have some kind of cross-racial identification language in there.”
The Innocence Project, a non-profit organization that raises awareness of and fights to overturn wrongful convictions, defines cross-racial identification as “when the witness and the defendant being identified are of different racial backgrounds.”
“In 66 of the 216 wrongful convictions overturned by DNA testing, cross-racial eyewitness identification was used as evidence,” a definition published by the Innocence Project reads. “Three decades of social science research has shown that cross-racial bias exists in identification.”
James and Vaughn are each in Superior Court by way of a Grand Jury indictment, with eight counts on James and seven on Vaughn. They’re each charged with two counts of stealing from specifically named employees of the store, two counts of unarmed robbery against those named employees, and three counts of assault. James has an additional charge of stealing from Giblees specifically.
During Friday’s charge conference, the sides also worked out the language outlining the charges to make clear that some are hitting differently between defendants. Because video showed that Vaughn, for example, didn’t directly attempt at any point to steal an item, jury instructions will identify those situations as the defendant “acting as a joint venturer.”
“So you’re saying that there was a completed unarmed robbery, because somebody allegedly got away with a coat, and these defendants were joint venturers with that person,” Karp said, confirming he understood the state’s goal in including the language. “They were joint venturers with that person on the completed, unarmed robbery.”
