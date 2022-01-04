SALEM — A new surge in COVID cases had led court officials to again suspend all jury trials and new grand jury selections until the end of January, a move that has the state’s public defenders office renewing calls to release people from custody who are vulnerable to the effects of the virus.
In a pair of announcements late Friday afternoon and early Friday evening, the state’s Trial Court confirmed that state courts will, in addition to suspending jury trials and new grand juries from being chosen, is requiring courts to reduce in-person staffing, and to conduct as many proceedings as possible through remote means like Zoom.
In addition, those who enter courthouses will again face a series of screening questions and a temperature check, a practice that had been suspended last year as vaccines came into wider availability and use.
Grand juries who were chosen last fall will be held over into the new year, the Trial Court also announced.
The area’s judges were made aware of the change last week, leading to efforts to reschedule trials that were slated to get underway this month.
The Trial Court also again pressed a pause button on the tolling of speedy trial rights and time calculations for detention orders like bail revocations and denial of bail due to a dangerousness finding.
Anthony Benedetti, the chief counsel for the Committee for Public Counsel Services, acknowledged the “distressing” increase in COVID cases and the need to keep everyone safe.
“We are stuck in a terrible balancing act where we are trying to defend the due process rights of our clients while keeping everyone who uses our courts healthy during this horrible spike in cases,” Benedetti said. “How can we be sure people are getting fair trials when the pandemic will likely affect the makeup of juries? How can we zealously advocate for our clients when our attorneys, investigators and social workers could at any moment be sidelined with this virus?”
While acknowledging that there is “no perfect solution” to the crisis, “With that being said, we also ask that the Trial Court consider our emergency motions to release vulnerable detainees,” Bennedetti wrote. “Our jails and prisons remain hot spots for COVID-19, and there have been outbreaks in several facilities across the state. It is important to remember that our clients are people with families. The burden of the pandemic continues to weigh on them and their communities the most.”
