SWAMPSCOTT — If an attorney for a Lynn shoplifter succeeds in convincing the state’s highest court that one of his prior guilty findings shouldn’t be held against him because he wasn’t punished, it “may be the most Pyrrhic of all Pyrrhic victories,” one Supreme Judicial Court justice suggested.
Effectively eliminating the option to spare people from a fine or probation would deprive “a lot of good people” passing through the state’s community courts from the benefit of a second chance, Justice Serge Georges said.
And on the other hand, if prosecutors cannot consider those earlier cases as a predicate for stiffer penalties in future cases, there will be less of a deterrent against committing lower-level “quality of life” crimes, Georges said, “the kinds of crimes that drive Walgreens out of neighborhoods.”
The comments came during arguments over a question reported to the Appeals Court by Salem District Court Judge Randy Chapman: Whether a prior guilty finding in a shoplifting case can be considered when sentencing someone for a subsequent shoplifting if that first case was placed “on file.”
The SJC, which plucked the case from the Appeals Court docket, heard arguments Monday in the case of Michael McNeil, who was charged with a third offense of shoplifting in 2021, after boosting 10 six-packs of Red Bull in a duffel bag out of the Walgreens in Swampscott. (McNeil, who was facing other charges, later pleaded guilty and was sentenced to jail time.)
But the question remains: Does a case that is resolved with a guilty finding and an ancient Massachusetts practice known as ”laying to file” count as a prior offense when sentencing someone for a subsequent offense?
Because McNeil had two prior shoplifting cases in 2019 and 2020, he was facing potential jail time.
But his attorney in the case argued that while McNeil had been found guilty of the 2019 case, because the finding was then “filed,” without any punishment, the 2021 case should have been treated as a second offense.
Prosecutors disagree, saying first-time offenders in low-level cases are frequently given the benefit of avoiding a penalty, such as a fine or probation, as a way of showing leniency to someone who might never again see the inside of a courtroom.
And they say their interpretation of the law is in line with the intent of legislators who enacted the state’s 2018 criminal justice reform law.
Assistant district attorney Marina Moriarty argued that the court should hold that “guilty-filed” dispositions should remain a predicate for sentencing enhancements in later cases.
Justice Frank Gaziano suggested the court has previously upheld the practice with the idea that a defendant would have a chance to avoid punishment if a defendant could “keep your nose clean” for a period of time.
McNeil’s lawyer, Valerie DePalma, told the justices Monday that her client was “unlawfully adjudicated” as a third offender and thus exposed to jail time, however.
DePalma argued that the lack of clarity in state laws that refer to prior offenses but not specifically convictions should go to the benefit of her client, under the legal doctrine known as the “rule of lenity.”
“Haven’t you already gotten your lenity?” asked Justice Scott Kafker, suggesting McNeil had already benefitted from leniency, only to engage in the same behavior again and then ask not to be punished. “I find that to be double lenity,” Kafker said.
“My client, yes, he received a break in the past,” DePalma responded. “The question is can that be used to enhance his sentence?”
She also suggested that if the prosecution wanted McNeil to face the penalty of a third offense, it should have taken the case out of file and “turned this into a conviction.”
Moriarty argued that McNeil “made an admission,” was aware of the guilty findings in his first two cases, and had been granted lenity in those prior cases, only to re-offend.
Moriarty shared Georges’ view that were the court to find that a “filed” disposition doesn’t count, it would likely deter district court prosecutors from offering that as an option to future defendants.
And it would also fly in the face of legislative intent to spare a first or second-time offender from punishment while holding serial shoplifters or other offenders accountable, she argued.
The court generally takes about four months to issue a decision.
While McNeil has already been sentenced in the Swampscott case, that sentence ran concurrently with time for another offense. A judge agreed to amend his record depending on how the high court rules.
