Danvers is seeking a new School Committee member to fill the rest of Jeffrey Kay’s term.
Kay has been a committee member for eight years. He’s moving to Beverly, and has to step down from his seat as a result.
“It’s been a great experience,” Kay said. “The folks that I’ve had a chance to work with have just been very interesting and very committed to improving the schools and making sure a lot of different voices are heard.”
His resignation went into effect this week, Danvers school officials said in a statement Wednesday.
“On behalf of the School Committee, we want to thank Jeff for his long service to the town and to the students of Danvers,” the statement said. “We will miss his commitment to our students and his thoughtful presence on our committee.”
Kay’s term expires in May 2023.
Any Danvers resident who is interested in serving the remainder of Kay’s term should complete the School Committee Vacancy Form, which can be downloaded at https://tinyurl.com/danversvacancyform or obtained from the superintendent’s office directly, and submit it to the office no later than Monday, Oct. 17.
Those who are interested should also contact the superintendent’s office for copies of applicable policies relating to vacant School Committee positions, according to the statement.
Candidates should appear for a public interview at a special School Committee meeting on Monday, Oct. 24.
The committee will choose a new member to complete Kay’s term at this meeting, the statement said.
This is the first time in more than 20 years that the committee has had to fill a vacancy, committee Chair Eric Crane noted.
Crane said he hopes candidates apply to the position because they have a “broad interest” in Danvers schools, rather than be focused on one specific issue they would like to address.
“I hope that we get a robust group of candidates, and I really look forward to the interview process and to having someone come on and replace Jeff,” Crane said. “They’ll have big shoes to fill.”
Kay is one of the brightest people Crane has had the opportunity to work with, Crane said.
“He has asked so many intelligent questions, been very much a voice of reason and often brings a different perspective to our discussions because of his analytic background,” Crane said. “We will definitely miss him.”
Kay said the School Committee is in “very capable hands” and that he’s excited to see what it does next.
He doesn’t see himself running for office again, he said, but he does hope to volunteer.
“I think a lot of that came from me being an active part of Danvers CARES on the School Committee,” Kay said.
“That really opened my eyes to a lot of different opportunities to volunteer throughout the community.”
He’s proud of his time in Danvers and helping get the new Smith School built, supporting students through COVID-19 and working to foster more diversity and equity in schools.
“Looking back, I think a lot of good work that we were able to do was just asking better questions,” he said.
