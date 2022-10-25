DANVERS — Joshua Kepnes will finish out Jeffrey Kay’s term on the Danvers School Committee, after Kay stepped down from the board earlier this month prior to moving out of town.
Kepnes is a corporate trainer for the pharmaceutical company Alnylam and has lived in Danvers for 10 years. He will remain on the committee at least until his term expires in May 2023 with plans to run in that election, he said.
“I have a vested interest,” Kepnes said. “I have two kids in the Danvers school system, so I see firsthand that there is some opportunity for improvement.”
Kepnes was one of three candidates up for consideration for Kay’s spot at a special School Committee meeting Monday night.
The committee moved to choose a candidate who received a unanimous vote, and picked Kepnes after motions for candidates Alexis Smith-Attuquayefio, a chemical engineer, and Heidi Mora, superintendent of the Essex County Sheriff’s Office's pre-release center, failed to meet that threshold.
“I thought that all three candidates were very, very impressive in that any of them would have been a fine addition to the School Committee,” Chairman Eric Crane said in an interview. “Josh, in particular, his skillset appears to be both analytical and with a background in sort of practical education.”
Kepnes, 44, graduated from Melrose High School and earned a degree in marketing from Babson College in 2000.
He told the committee during his interview Monday night that he would bring a collaborative, analytical presence and would look for ways to create or refine processes within the school system.
“In my day job, I'm responsible for learning and development for adults,” Kepnes said. “So when we have gaps within any sort of learning that happens at my company, they come to me and they say, ‘OK, we have these gaps. How can we fill those and what needs to be done?’ Then I start to ask those questions.”
He said he hopes to help improve curriculums within the schools, adding that his seventh-grader doesn’t feel challenged enough in class while his second-grader struggles to meet baseline requirements because of pandemic learning losses.
He also wants to bring in experts to help address antisemitism after swastikas were found inside the middle and high schools over the winter, along with other antisemitic acts that have recently taken place in Danvers.
“The antisemitism stuff has hit our family personally, and that’s one of the things I think that we’re starting to make big changes here, but I think that we need to look at outside experts,” Kepnes told the committee.
He said looking to experts can also help improve the district’s MCAS scores and curriculum.
“I think parents should have a voice in that and I do think that at the end of the day, we need to take everybody’s opinion into consideration,” Kepnes said. “But we should also have a panel of experts that understand what the best thing to do is and communicate if it doesn’t necessarily agree with what the parents want.”
He’s seen good spots in the schools that he hopes to highlight, from athletic, artistic and academic achievement.
And he’s ready to get to work.
“I'm super excited,” Kepnes said in an interview. “I threw my name in for consideration once I heard that there was a vacancy, and I thought it was a great opportunity to serve my community.”
