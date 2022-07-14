BEVERLY — The Kernwood Bridge between Beverly and Salem is closed this afternoon, as the bridge is stuck in an open position.
Police say the drawbridge over the Danvers River is being worked on now, and motorists need to detour around the area.
Further complicating the traffic pattern, however, is the fact that the nearby Hall-Whitaker Bridge in Beverly is already permanently closed as it awaits a full replacement.
More bridge trouble in Beverly: Kernwood Bridge is closed right now. pic.twitter.com/DzcJDshfGo— Paul Leighton (@heardinbeverly) July 14, 2022