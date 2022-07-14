BEVERLY — The Kernwood Bridge between Beverly and Salem is back open after it was closed Thursday afternoon when the bridge became stuck in an open position.
Police said the drawbridge over the Danvers River was being worked by a repair crew, and motorists needed to detour around the area.
Further complicating the traffic pattern, however, is the fact that the nearby Hall-Whitaker Bridge in Beverly is already permanently closed as it awaits a full replacement.
Mayor Michael Cahill, in an update to his Facebook page shortly before 4:30 p.m., said the bridge had been shut down to fix an issue with the swing span operation.
He said the MassDOT repair crew had a replacement part installed and tested successfully. The bridge was due to reopen to marine and vehicle traffic soon.
(tncms-inline)1547651097086480384[0](/tncms-inline)