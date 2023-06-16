BEVERLY — The Kernwood Bridge was stuck in the open position Friday morning due to an electrical issue and was closed to traffic in both directions.
The Beverly Police Department said in a Facebook post that repair crews were on the scene but it was unknown how long the repairs would take. Drivers were advised to seek alternate routes.
The Kernwood Bridge, which connects Beverly and Salem, has been temporarily closed for repairs several times in recent years and is slated to eventually be replaced. The nearby Hall-Whitaker Bridge in Beverly was permanently closed last year due to safety concerns and also due to be replaced.