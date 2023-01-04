The League of Women Voters of Marblehead invites the public to attend its winter membership meeting entitled “Greening Our Community: Update on Town Projects and Initiatives” on Saturday, Jan. 14, at 1 p.m. at the Abbot Public Library (located at the Eveleth School on Brook Road).
New Marblehead Town Administrator Thatcher Kezer will be there to give an overview of town projects related to the environment, followed by questions from the audience. Information about the Marblehead League of Women Voters will also be provided.
To request a link to attend virtually, email the League at lwvmarblehead@gmail.com.
The League of Women Voters is non-partisan with respect to candidates and political parties. It was formed in 1920 and is dedicated to the principles of self-government established by the U.S. Constitution. The League works to promote political responsibility through informed and active participation of citizens in government. Membership is open to all.