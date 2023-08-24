Peabody’s School Zone Safety task force sent kids and drivers home with safety tips from the Northshore Mall this weekend as families prepare to head back to class.
Kids stopped by a table hosted by the task force at the mall Saturday afternoon. They pledged to walk safely to and from school by using crosswalks and following the directions of crossing guards, while adults pledged to obey school zone safety rules such as stopping for school buses and not driving faster than 20 mph.
“As we gear up for back to school, it was great to be able to talk with adults about stopping for the school busses and for school crossing guards, and the kids to make sure they are paying attention when they cross the street,” said Maria Scheri, a Peabody resident and co-chairperson of the task force.
“No one wants to hit a kid with their car, no kids want to get hit by a car, so this was a terrific opportunity to get out there and remind everyone that we all need to do our part to stay safe,” said Scheri, who is also employed at The Salem News.
Anyone who took a safety pledge could spin a prize wheel. Prizes and educational materials were provided by the Peabody Health Department, Boston Children’s Hospital, AAA Massachusetts, Safe Routes to School and the Torigian Family YMCA.
The task force was organized this winter to educate students and drivers about road safety, fix problematic crossing areas in the city and hold those who violate traffic rules in school zones accountable.
The initiative came about after a number of traffic incidents near schools in Peabody, including one last fall where a mother and her two young daughters were struck by a car while crossing Lynn Street.
Since then, the group has helped the city implement a trial program that will add cameras to six Peabody Public Schools buses this year.
These cameras will capture how many cars pass these buses when they’re stopped and have their stop signs out to let children on or off{span} — {/span}data that will be crucial in a push for the state to require this technology on all school buses as a way to track and penalize drivers who do not stop for school buses that have their red lights flashing.
The task force also held a safety hashtag contest with the city’s fifth-graders in June, with McCarthy Elementary student Meghan Foley’s submission of #safeandstrong taking first place.
For more information on how you or your business can help with School Zone Safety, contact Scheri at stopschoolbuspassing@gmail.com.
Contact Caroline Enos at CEnos@northofboston.com and follow her on Twitter @CarolineEnos.