PEABODY — City officials and parents are banding together to keep kids safe on city streets.
That was made clear at the Brown Elementary School on Lynn Street Wednesday night, where about 40 people gathered to discuss actions the city can take to prevent drivers from skirting traffic laws and striking kids who are crossing streets near schools.
It was the first of many community meetings that will be held on the issue, Mayor Ted Bettencourt said.
“This is not just a Brown School issue or a South School or Higgins issue. This is a city issue,” Bettencourt said at the meeting. “But a lot of concerning incidents have happened in this area specifically that we want to address.”
Short-term solutions to traffic safety issues near schools will likely include updated signage, better sidewalk shoveling and plowing in the winter, and narrowing down the number of crosswalks pedestrians can use, Bettencourt said.
Peabody mother Maria Scheri outlined six action items at the meeting that she is working with the city to hopefully address.
This includes increasing police presence in high risk school zones, continuing school bus and walking safety education for all students, making school zones and crosswalks more visible to motorists, creating a public safety education campaign about relevant safety laws, implementing traffic calming measures and pushing for state safety legislation.
These items and other issues will be pursued through a new task force made up of city leaders, including public safety officials, and parents. It will also invite other communities to take part in these efforts.
“Hopefully, we can join together to put the brakes on motorists who don’t care that our kids are crossing the street or getting off the bus, that our senior citizens are trying to get to church and that our neighborhoods are not a raceway for the ignorant and apathetic drivers who just don’t give a damn,” Scheri said.
Scheri works for North of Boston Media Group, which includes The Salem News. She started an initiative called S.T.O.P., or Stop The Operator from Passing, after a mother and her two young daughters were struck by a car on Lynn Street in Peabody on Sept. 30.
While a school bus wasn’t involved in that incident, Scheri said she has seen plenty of cars illegally skirt around school buses that were stopped while flashing their red lights to drop off or pick up kids in the city.
As of Thursday, she’s gathered 2,215 signatures on a change.org petition that calls on the state to pass a law that allows municipalities to install live digital video detection monitoring systems on all school buses.
These cameras would take pictures of vehicles that pass school buses when they are stopped and have their lights flashing, which would make it easier to penalize those who illegally pass school buses.
State Rep. Tom Walsh, D-Peabody, said at the meeting that there is pending legislation on Beacon Hill that would allow cameras to be put on school buses in the state to track traffic violations.
Under the bill, which was filed in February, municipalities would have to pay for the cameras and enforce violations themselves, and would have to accept the legislation if it passes.
An organization ran by MassDOT called Safe Routes to School has pledged to work with Peabody schools to teach road safety to kids and potentially fund some of the city’s traffic safety improvements, School Committee member Beverley Griffin Dunne said at the meeting.
Since the Sept. 30 incident on Lynn Street, Peabody police officers have been stationed near the Brown School to help keep traffic flowing safely, said Capt. Scott Richards, who runs the department’s traffic division.
The officers won’t be able to stay there throughout the year since other schools need help with traffic, but Richards is hopeful improvements can be made across the district.
“We can’t put a bunch of speed bumps on all the streets, but there are things we can do,” he said. “It’s going to have to be a universal approach through legislation, education and enforcement.”
Peabody resident Liz Mover’s son was struck by a car at the intersection of Washington Street and Allens Lane while riding his bike to Higgins Middle School on Oct. 19.
He had waited for a crossing guard to stop traffic during a red light before using a crosswalk at the intersection, but a driver ran the red light and struck him, Mover said at a School Committee meeting on Oct. 25.
Her son received minor injuries, but it was a terrifying and not totally uncommon ordeal, she said.
“The incident occurred about three weeks after two little girls were hit by a car just down the road,” Mover told the School Committee. “Two days after my son’s accident, another child was struck by a car near the Carroll School. That same week, there were two near misses outside of the Brown School … The reckless driving throughout our city has become a large issue.”
Mover said she wants crosswalks to be repainted in bright colors, speed signs that take pictures of speeding cars’ license plates to go up in high risk areas and a larger police presence to be at schools during pick-up and drop-off times.
She also wants to see tougher penalties for drivers who violate traffic rules, since the man who struck her son was only cited for a crosswalk violation and a crossing guide violation, she said.
State Sen. Joan Lovely, D-Salem, agreed that more strict penalties are needed.
“If enough people get hit with a really hefty fine, they’re going to slow down around sidewalks,” Lovely said.
Gregg Hurley, another parent who attended the meeting, said it will take overhauling the city’s roads to really address this issue.
“We have more cars on the road, we have more people trying to get everywhere and now we have technology to compound that, like the app on your phone that is telling you the best way around traffic,” Hurley said. “Everything has evolved except the roads.”
