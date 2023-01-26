PEABODY — The North Shore Children’s Museum hopes to teach kids how to be safe through a “Community Heroes” event this weekend.
The public safety event kicks off at the museum at 3 p.m. Sunday. It will feature Deputy Chief John Hosman and Captain Ryan Gill from the Peabody Fire Department and Captain Doug Marcus, Officer Eric Ricci and K9 Ella from the Peabody Police Department, according to a statement from the museum.
During the event, children will learn how to recognize dangerous situations and about how emergency officials work to keep the community safe, the statement said.
Ricci and his K9 Ella will also teach children how to safely approach and pet dogs.
“I am thrilled to see our city working together across departments for the benefit of the community,” Mayor Ted Bettencourt said in the statement. “The police and fire departments do a phenomenal job of educating children on the importance of public safety and it’s wonderful to see the museum used as a venue for events like this.”
The museum is open Wednesday through Sunday and hosts a variety of fun and educational exhibits aimed at children ages 2-8 years old. All events are free with admission.
Admission costs $12 per adult or child over 12 months, or $6 each for those using a library pass discount. Tickets are $3 each for visitors with EBT cards. All children under 12 months can enter for free.
“We want the museum to be accessible and we want our programs to offer an educational experience that is unlike anything available in the classroom,” Executive Director Ali Haydock said in the statement.
For more information about the North Shore Children’s Museum, go to https://www.nschildrensmuseum.org/.