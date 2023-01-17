PEABODY — A proposed 133-unit condo complex on King Street is creeping toward the finish line despite developers having yet to pull building permits more than a year after getting city approval.
Developer HDG King Street LLC plans to designate 34 of these 15 King St. condos as affordable housing, which are reserved for households with income at or below 80% of the area’s median income.
Just under 10.9% of the city’s housing is a part of its affordable housing stock. But the King Street development’s 34-unit contribution are being removed from this list, since developers failed to get building permits within a year of the project’s approval, said Curt Bellavance, Peabody’s community development director.
They can, however, be added back once building permits are obtained, he said.
“We met with (the developers) a few weeks back and they told us that they were still moving forward,” Bellavance said. “They will go through the process of demolishing the building and getting that contractor on board, so I think they are probably at least a few more months away before you will actually see any work out there.”
The project will sit on the former site of the J.B. Thomas Hospital. Developers will not have to repeat any approval processes through the city because the permit delay wasn’t their fault, Bellavance said.
“The state is not really pushing back communities in regards to (this delay) because of COVID and the supply chain issues and the (rising) costs,” he said. “Generally, there have been some snags in development so the state has been pushing back about taking units off (the index) so long as big projects have been moving forward.”
The project’s 4-1 approval of a comprehensive permit by the city’s Zoning Board of Appeals in July 2021 stipulated that developers would have to contribute up to $94,000 toward improvements at the intersections of Lowell, King and Endicott streets and King and Ellsworth streets.
This would include new ADA-compliant pedestrian push buttons at crosswalks, adding pedestrian crossing signals that count down, new LED lighting and sidewalk improvements, among others.
The final project and a previous iteration before it stirred controversy among neighbors who worried that a large-scale development could negatively impact the area. Following this criticism and a negotiation period, developers withdrew a proposed 110 senior condos at the property and instead filed its current 40B plan.
Developers are receiving bids from contractors to remove underground storage tanks at the site, said attorney Janos Panos, who is representing the developers.
“The next phase will be outright demolition of the buildings there, which is going to be pretty tricky,” Panos said. “And then we’ll get the building permits to finally build.”
Contact Caroline Enos at CEnos@northofboston.com and follow her on Twitter @CarolineEnos.