SALEM — This year's commencement exercises at Salem State University saw a Knight become a double-Viking.
That's why the "'22H" on nationally renown cartoonist Keith Knight's credentials might as well stand for "homecoming" rather than "honorary." To open the fourth of five SSU commencement ceremonies, he became a Doctor of Humane Letters 32 years after first picking up an undergrad degree in graphic design, media and communication at Salem State College in 1990.
"You kids remember that!" he yelled, pointing out to the audience. Then he turned to the group of 64 graduate and 321 undergrad degree recipients he addressed at Saturday's morning commencement. "I'm speaking to my kids... (turning) You refer to me as doctor! You refer to me as Doctor Dad!"
Across five ceremonies that ended Saturday, Salem State issued degrees to 587 graduates and 1,295 undergrads — 253 of them "Double Vikings" receiving their second Salem State degree. Knight spoke as commencement speaker and honorary degree recipient at the fourth ceremony, where degrees were issued to 385 students in the College of Arts and Sciences.
After picking up his undergrad in 1990, Knight went on to create the K Chronicles, a comic strip that soon achieved national syndication and worldwide recognition. The comic often carries tones of social justice, as does much of Knight's other creative extensions into different mediums. That includes "Woke," a television series two seasons deep on streaming platform Hulu. In the show, "Keef Knight" — Knight's comic-producing caricature of himself — uses his creativity and platform as a newly "woke" but already established Black artist who is processing a racial profiling incident that opened the series.
"You were inspired by a high school teacher who said you should be syndicated, and you were influenced by the works of a college professor who introduced you to Maya Angelou, James Baldwin and Richard Wright," said Nate Bryant, vice president of student success at Salem State, and Knight's RA when he was a student. "You artfully use humor to deliver a dose of reality about the major social and racial injustice issues, and the ignorance that so often fuels them.
"You make us all think, look and listen," Bryant concluded. "As a Salem State alumnus, you make us all exceptionally proud."
Knight was on campus Friday morning, May 20, to screen a recent episode of Woke. In the episode, Knight's character faces speaking at a virtual rally and needing to quickly catch up on "woke" issues of the day beforehand.
It was Knight's first opportunity to actually see an episode from the show's second season.
"It really is a joy to sit and watch it with people," the cartoonist said after the episode. "I have probably the worst job I could ever have, in the sense that it's such a solitary job... And I love being around people. That's probably why I draw in cafes all the time."
Soon, the cartoonist had to address graduates — like Keef Knight having to address a woke rally, Keith Knight was facing a new kind of assignment when he walked into O'Keefe Arena Saturday morning in a graduation gown and his trademark olive-green beanie.
"Thirty-two years ago, I sat where you're sitting," he said, then turning the focus on himself as a commencement speaker, and what he recalled from his time as a degree recipient. "I don't remember anything anybody said that day... so I'm just going to be really quick — I'm not going to be that quick, though."
Knight's first piece of life advice: know where the good bathrooms are. It's something every college kid faces both on campus and in the real world, he explained.
"Use the campus, every aspect of the campus. Know where the good bathrooms are. Use the library. Get the good food, and know where the free food is," Knight said. "Treat the next phase of your life as being another college campus you want to conquer. That's the way I looked at it when I left here and moved to San Francisco: I knew I just had to find where the good bathrooms are, where the cheap burritos are... and how am I going to get to the newspaper?"
Knight also told the freshly minted sea of alumni to always share their story, because "each one of you had a different road to get here, and each one of you has a story we can all learn from."
"If you all share your story, you don't know who's listening, and you won't know who you're inspiring," Knight said. "All of you are inspiring everybody in this room right now... just the fact that you're here right now."
Lastly, dig in the crates — a reference to digging through boxes of music to get to the less-appreciated and richer stuff at the bottom.
"It's the same with history," he said. "I want you guys to dig in the crates and find the history that'll fulfill you, that'll nurture you. This experience, learning about Baldwin, Angelou, and Wright — nurtured me in a way that I can't really describe with words. So keep on searching. Keep on learning. Keep on expanding."
SALEM STATE UNIVERSITY GRADUATIONS
Bertolon School of Business
Ceremony held on Thursday, May 19 at 9:30 a.m.
Graduates: 35
Undergraduates: 258
Student speaker: Bina Diallo
Student singer: Carly D'Orlando
Honorary degree recipient: Bob Rivers, CEO, Eastern Bank
School of Education
Ceremony held on Thursday, May 19 at 5 p.m.
Graduates: 250
Undergraduates: 82
Student speaker: Anngerline Ravelo-Burgos
Student singer: Olivia Perez
College of Health and Human Services
Ceremony held on Friday, May 20 at 2:30 p.m.
Graduates: 180
Undergraduates: 323
Student speaker: Joseph Tocci
Student Singer: Carly D'Orlando
Honorary degree recipient: Pamela Scott, President and CEO, LVCC, Inc.
College of Arts and Sciences (a.m.)
Ceremony held on Saturday, May 21 at 9:30 a.m.
Graduates: 64
Undergraduates: 321
Student speaker: Martha Cecilia Valentin
Student singer: Edmond Bertrand
Honorary degree recipient: Keith Knight, cartoonist, rapper, SSU '90
College of Arts and Sciences (p.m.)
Ceremony held on Saturday, May 21 at 2:30 p.m.
Graduates: 58
Undergraduates: 311
Student speaker: Jason Phillips
Student singer: Sarah Blacker