A new L.L. Bean outlet will open at the Northshore Mall in Peabody this October — another upgrade that’s underway on the North Shore’s main shopping corridor this year.
The Maine-based clothing and outdoor recreation store will open its doors Oct. 6 along the mall’s outdoor stretch of storefronts facing Andover Street, according to a statement from L.L Bean on Friday.
“We’re grateful to be in a position to expand our retail presence and build new wholesale relationships in order to serve more customers,” Stephen Smith, president and CEO of L.L. Bean, said in the statement.
The Northshore Mall announced this new addition to its storefront catalog this past winter, along with a new Sweetgreen that opened last month and an Arhaus furniture store. L.L. Bean is hiring full- and part-time positions at the new Peabody location and one in Hanover that’s set to open on Sept. 8, according to the statement.
While traditional malls have seen a decline in the last decade due to the rise of online shopping, new stores and other developments have been springing up at the Northshore and Liberty Tree malls, both owned and operated by Simon Property Group.
An Aldi Supermarket opened this winter at the former A.C. Moore site of the Liberty Tree Mall in Danvers, a mall that’s seen drastic change over the last several years.
Gone are the days of plentiful storefronts and a bustling food court inside that mall, the first indoor shopping center of its kind to open on the North Shore in the 1970s. Instead, much of its interior has been taken over by office space and a storefront for the nonprofit organization Northeast Arc., along with worship space and a café operated by Netcast church, and the new Goldfish Swim School.
The mall still hosts its longtime tenant AMC Theatres and anchor stores like Target, Kohl’s, Best Buy and Staples.
It was also listed for sale last summer, but that listing has since been taken down without any word if Simon is still looking for a new buyer.
Across the street at the site of a former Denny’s and Econo Lodge motel that’s become a local eyesore, developers are proposing a new 10,900-square-foot Fidelity Bank branch and a four-story 15,250-square-foot hotel.
Plans for these projects are still before the Danvers Planning Board and Conservation Commission. While there hasn’t been any opposition from the town so far, next-door retail tenants have complained that the developers’ proposed use of a paper-road to give drivers access to the site may harm their own businesses.
At the Northshore Mall, Simon has added a new outdoor dining pavilion, the luxury gym Lifetime, an urgent care and Tesla dealership in recent years.
Developers are also proposing a 100,000-square-foot, 142-room Marriott Hotel at the current site of the Peabody Logan Express at the mall.
Massport operates the airport shuttle service and is looking for a nearby spot to relocate it, a spokesperson told The Salem News this spring. Developers mentioned at a May Peabody Planning Board meeting that this could be at the Liberty Tree Mall, but nothing is set in stone.
The state is also resurfacing Route 114 between the Northshore Mall and Route 1 in Danvers to repaint and narrow lanes, and is adding pilot medians to the road’s middle two-way turn lane often referred to as the “suicide lane.”
This work is part of a two-stage project, with Phase II now underway, to make this notoriously deadly stretch of roadway safer for both drivers and pedestrians following hundreds of crashes and several deaths over the last few years.