PEABODY — There's still a chill in the air, but spring is quickly arriving and the Peabody Meadows Ladies' Association is gearing up for the start of their season at The Meadow on April 18.
Founded in 2001, the Peabody Meadow Ladies’ Association today consists of close to 45 members and plays 18 holes every Tuesday morning from April through October.
The mission of the 18-hole league is to enjoy the game of golf, meet and play with women golfers who appreciate the camaraderie and recreation inherent in weekly play, and to continually increase the understanding of the rules of golf within a supportive and stimulating natural environment.
The Meadow at Peabody is an 18-hole regulation public golf course run by the city of Peabody. The course is situated on 259 yards of rolling terrain and various elevation changes. It offers big greens and a challenge for all golfers.
The league is committed to the advancement of the game and competition, and to its members enjoying the course and one another.
All levels of play are welcome, with the maximum handicap at 36, making it a well blended league. There are different formats/events each week giving the ladies a chance to mix things up and play with each other. There are no requirements to join; you can even join mid-season.
The Meadow at Peabody is run by Head Golf Professional Peter Cronan and has a fully stocked pro shop. The golf course is located at 80 Granite St.
If you are interested in learning more or signing up for the league, call Joanne St. Pierre at 781-856-7363 or email joannestpierre29@comcast.net.