A sale of the future site of the Pioneer Charter School of Science II has finally gone through, pushing the project one step closer to construction.
The sale of two parcels was finalized last week for a combined $3.3 million spent by Pioneer Charter Schools to take over the properties, said Dominic Slowey, a spokesman for the school. The Peabody lot at 67 Pulaski St. is home to Babiarz Farm while the Danvers lot at 175 Water St. hosts the Onion Town Grill.
“We don’t have a firm timeline for construction, but we already anticipated that and extended our lease in our temporary space in Beverly,” Slowey said Friday.
That lease will run through the 2023-2024 school year at the former St. Mary’s School building on Chapman Street in Beverly, which hosted more than 100 K-2 students enrolled in the new PCSS-II last school year.
Once the 66,000-square-foot school building officially opens on the site of the two recently purchased parcels, which will officially become 67 Pulaski St. in Peabody, the student body is expected to increase to no more than 594 students, mainly from Peabody, Danvers, Saugus and Lynn, developers said.
The project has received the approvals it needs from municipal boards in Danvers and Peabody, but the sale of the land took longer than developers expected. That bump in the road has set back the original planned opening date of the new building for fall 2023 by at least another year.
“We have informed our families (of the delay), and do not expect any impact on our academic or other programs,” Barish Icin, CEO of Pioneer Charter, told The Salem News last month. “Our first year at the Beverly location was a success and we look forward to welcoming our families back in the fall.”
Pioneer Charter School of Science already operates three campuses in the region. A lower school for grades K-8 and an upper school for grades 9-12 are in Everett, and one for grades 9-12 operates in Saugus.
