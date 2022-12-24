Several properties in Wenham, Hamilton and Ipswich — and their corresponding conservation restrictions — have been transferred from the former Hamilton Wenham Open Land Trust to the Essex County Greenbelt Association, according to an announcement from Greenbelt.
The land trust was founded in 1985 by the late Dana Hansen, Peter Clark, Susanna Colloredo-Mansfeld and other conservation-minded Hamilton and Wenham residents. But recently the land trust’s directors determined that after years of all-volunteer operations, it was time to wind down operations and transfer its properties and remaining assets to Greenbelt, a regional land trust with whom they had a long-standing relationship.
The properties include Baker’s Pasture, next to Kamon Farm in Ipswich; Nickerson Knoll in Wenham, with trails and direct frontage on Wenham Lake; Dodge Farm, a 2.5-acre parcel connecting Main Street to Pingree Park with stone dust paths and a 50-plot community garden; Riverview and Marshview, parcels in Hamilton and Ipswich along the Miles River — Riverview connects trails between Gardner Street and New England Biolabs while Marshview is adjacent to the Rice Reservation; Pondview, a small neighborhood greenspace on Boardman Lane in Hamilton; and Michaela’s Woods and Taft Woods in Hamilton off Essex Street.
“Our team greatly admires Greenbelt for the excellent land stewardship work they do, and much appreciate their support and cooperation in the securing these important properties and conservation restrictions. It has been a great pleasure working with them, both in this matter and others in the past,” said Ken Whittaker, president of the land trust, in a statement.
“Greenbelt is honored to be taking on the stewardship of these important properties. I personally want to thank HWOLT board members past and present who worked hard over the years to help protect significant areas of conservation land, including their work on the efforts in the 1990s to protect Chebacco Woods and more recent support for the Sagamore Hill Conservation project,” said Chris LaPointe, Vice President of Conservation Operations at Greenbelt.
Since 1961, Greenbelt has protected more than 18,600 acres of local land, and owns and maintains dozens of reservations throughout Essex County for public access and enjoyment. For more info, visit https://ecga.org or call 978-768-7241.