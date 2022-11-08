SALEM — A landlord, who was convicted last month of sexually assaulting a woman desperate to rent a room in Medford so her daughter wouldn't have to change schools after they became homeless, was sentenced to 1½ to two years in state prison Tuesday.
Asif Ahmed Chowdhury, 62, "took advantage" of that situation, Salem District Court Judge Thomas Drechsler said just before sentencing the Medford man, who prior to his conviction served as the president of the Bangladesh Association of New England.
"I take into account the many positive things that this defendant has done in his life and the fact that he has no record," Drechsler said. "I also take into account the fact that the victim in this case was particularly vulnerable, not only physically, but financially."
Prosecutor Kate MacDougall, who requested a three- to four-year state prison term for Chowdhury, recalled the woman's testimony about how she lost her job due to the pandemic and could no longer pay rent. The woman, a Haitian immigrant and single parent, ended up in an emergency family shelter on Federal Street in Salem.
While her daughter was able to continue remote school in Medford, the victim feared the school would soon start hybrid classes or even bring the students back full-time. But all she could afford in Medford was a room.
She responded to Chowdhury's ad on Facebook Marketplace for a single bedroom in a home he owned in Medford. On the evening of Sept. 17, 2020, Chowdhury showed up with paperwork. While they initially were outside, Chowdhury asked to use the bathroom, she said.
The victim "was a vulnerable person," MacDougall said. She was a single mother, an immigrant and a woman of color, struggling to make a life for herself.
Chowdhury, the prosecutor said, "took advantage of that."
The judge also heard from the woman's daughter, now 11, who testified that on the night of the incident she woke up to the sound of "chaos," peeked out of the bedroom and saw Chowdhury standing over her mother. Her frightened 911 call brought Salem police, who found Chowdhury near the entrance.
"I had a strong mother full of happiness," the girl told the judge. "She was the mom who made you feel like you were living your best life even when you were struggling." Now, her mother no longer smiles and fears going to public places, she said.
MacDougall read a statement from the woman, who said the attack left her traumatized and humiliated. She was forced to drop out of her MBA program.
"A thief crushed my dream and who I was," she wrote in the statement.
Meanwhile, Chowdhury's lawyers, Syrie Fried and Benjamin Brooks, urged Drechsler to impose a sentence of time served, including a few days after his arrest before he posted bail and the 3½ weeks he has been held since his conviction.
Fried called it "shock incarceration," and told Drechsler that Chowdhury found himself surrounded by people "different" from himself and his family.
"The shock of this experience has been extreme," Fried told the judge, noting that Chowdhury was at the jail during a disturbance that resulted in an officer being stabbed.
"Only negative things can result from further incarceration," said Fried. She noted that the jury had cleared her client of two more serious charges, digital rape and strangulation.
In a sentencing memorandum, Fried emphasized Chowdhury's own immigrant experience: He arrived from Bangladesh when he was 25, worked in restaurant and retail jobs and drove a cab and then became involved in real estate development, buying, renovating and then reselling or renting out properties in the Cambridge, Medford and Somerville area.
He and his wife have three children.
Three dozen family members and friends of Chowdhury attended Tuesday's sentencing; Fried also submitted numerous letters of support, including one from the mayor of Cambridge.
But Drechsler took issue with assertions by Fried that her client, prior to the Sept. 17, 2020, incident, had only "positive and healthy relationships with women and never engaged in an inappropriate sexual relations with women." Drechsler suggested that Chowdhury's own testimony during the trial, when he insisted that he and the woman had engaged in an extramarital relationship, contradicts that.
Fried suggested that was simply a matter of having "faltered." "He did succumb to temptation," Fried told the judge.
Chowdhury also addressed the judge, telling him, "People love me; that's why they're here today. My life, I'm 62, my whole life is very clean, never any issues. Unfortunately this has happened. This is bad luck for me and others too."
Chowdhury said he was "extremely, extremely sorry" for the woman and her family, who he wished "a happy, safe and healthy life."
Because the sentence was to state prison, Chowdhury must serve at least 18 months before he can seek parole.
When released he will spend four years on supervised probation, with conditions that include a sex offender evaluation and treatment, registration as a sex offender and no contact with the woman or her family.