BEVERLY — Nashville hit singer-songwriter Lori McKenna will pack the Larcom Theatre Wednesday, Oct. 5.
The Stoughton, Mass., native got her start in the folk clubs of the Boston area and has grown to be one of the music industry’s most in-demand songwriters, penning songs for artists including Reba McEntire, Tim McGraw, Carrie Underwood and Keith Urban.
McKenna’s prowess as a singer and guitarist is showcased in her 11th solo album, The Balladeer, released in 2020. McKenna’s reputation as a Nashville wonder belies the fact her music steps gracefully between folk, Americana and country.
Indeed, she wrote 10 songs that earned inclusion in the Billboard Hot Country listing, including Hunter Hayes’ “I Want Crazy,” Faith Hill’s “Stealing Kisses,” Tim McGraw’s “Humble and Kind,” and Little Big Town’s “Your Side of the Bed,” “Sober” and “Girl Crush.” But chances are fans may hear original versions that don’t fit tidy labeling.
In 2017, she became the first woman ever to win the Country Music Association’s Song of the Year award two years in a row and also won back-to-back Grammys for Best Country Song for “Girl Crush” performed by Little Big Town and “Humble and Kind” performed by Tim McGraw. She also became the first female to ever win Songwriter of the Year at the Academy of Country Music Awards that same year.
The Oct. 5 show at the Larcom is McKenna’s only Boston-area appearance of this tour and her appearance in Northampton is already sold out.
IF YOU GO
LORI MCKENNA Wednesday, Oct. 5, 8 p.m.
Larcom Theatre
13 Wallis St.
Beverly
www.the larcom.org