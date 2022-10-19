BEVERLY — The Larcom Theatre, Beverly’s oldest, will celebrate its 110th anniversary Friday, Oct. 28, with a special event aimed at recreating the magic of the theater’s opening day back in 1912.
Lisa Crowell, co-owner of the Larcom Theatre, said the 7 p.m. invite-only event will encourage audience members to dress in 19th century style attire to add to the celebration’s festivities, that will include a mix and mingle session, a toast and birthday cake to mark the milestone.
Attendees will then be treated to a showing of the 2002 version of “The Count of Monte Cristo,” an update of the classic black and white silent film shown Oct. 28, 1912.
“To think that 110 years ago, in 1912, the year the Titanic sank, Fenway Park was built, the Pulitzer Prize was established, and Paramount Pictures was founded,” said Larcom co-owner Lisa Crowell said, “patrons entered this building to escape the daily grind and, for an evening or day, enjoy a movie or a Vaudeville performance. So many memories have been made in these walls for so many people from the 19th Century to the 21st. That’s special.”
Admission on opening day at The Larcom cost just 10 cents a ticket.
The Larcom Theatre is setting aside 50 complimentary tickets for the public to attend this private event. To win two free tickets, submit an entry by Oct. 25, at 10 p.m. Winners will be notified on Wednesday, Oct. 26. Visit www.larcom.org/WinPartyTix for details.
Theater co-owner Donnie Crowell said the movie selection for the celebration was a no-brainer.
“When we purchased the theatre, we dug up the history. I was shocked that they showed “The Count of Monte Cristo” on opening day. It was always on my three movies of all-time list. I knew one day we would bring that back,” he said.
“In 2022, 110 years later, life is all about speed. Can we go faster and do more – our lives are so hectic. I thought how cool and fun it would be before Halloween to dress up and pretend that we are going back 110 years when people weren’t using computers or iPads and, instead, got dressed up to go to the movie – it was a big night in town for them. Back then, the film was silent and black and white. This time, it will be with sound and color.”
The 600-capacity music and performing arts venue was originally named for Beverly’s beloved nineteenth-century teacher, poet, and author Lucy Larcom whose birthplace once stood at the same address.
Built as a Vaudeville theater, the Larcom Theatre has hosted a variety of events over the years — everything from music, dance and acrobats to adult films and the world’s longest consecutively running stage magic show in the world — Le Grand David and His Spectacular Magic Company.
With its retro décor, hand-painted murals, horseshoe balcony, tin ceiling and symphony-like acoustics, the North Shore’s gem provides visitors with an opportunity to experience the glory of 19th-century architecture and its post-Gilded Age splendor.
“We are grateful to own this historical treasure and enjoy sharing the experience with our community even more,” Lisa Crowell said.
WIN TICKETS
110TH BIRTHDAY CELEBRATION
in honor of the Larcom Theatre
Friday, Oct. 28, 7-11 p.m.
Larcom Theatre,
13 Wallis St., Beverly
Invite only, but 50 complimentary tickets available at www.larcom.org/WinPartyTix