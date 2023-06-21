Thousands of dead fish floated into Salem Harbor Wednesday after a fishing vessel experienced a failure in its net earlier this week, according to city officials.
Salem Harbormaster Bill McHugh posted a brief statement on the situation Wednesday afternoon, explaining that a vessel engaged in "Purse Seining for bait fish" had a failure in its net which resulted in the loss of the catch back into the harbor. He assured the public that the large number of dead fish floating on the surface of the water was not because of ocean water quality.
McHugh said the Department of Marine Fisheries was notified of the incident.
This story will be updated as more details are available.