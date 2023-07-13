SALEM — To close out the final month in the closely watched race for the next mayor of Salem, Dominick Pangallo surged ahead of his opponent in fundraising for May, drawing just about even in total receipts to Neil Harrington, campaign finance records show.
Pangallo, who ultimately defeated Harrington in the May 16 special election to become Salem’s 52nd mayor, reported $21,716 in new donations for May, nearly doubling Harrington’s $12,759 in receipts, according to reports on file with the state Office of Campaign and Political Finance.
The two began the month with $35,774 in the bank for Harrington and $37,017 for Pangallo. Similarly, the two were close to each other in spending — Pangallo reported $45,022 spent in May, to Harrington’s $39,768, a difference of $5,253. Between them, the candidates spent $84,790 in the weeks leading up to and following the election.
In total, Pangallo raised $144,464 in the race to $145,293 for Harrington, between Oct. 1 and May 31.
There was nothing further reported benefitting Pangallo from the Environmental League of Massachusetts Action Fund’s Independent Expenditure Political Action Committee, OCPF records show.
The organization drew public attention midway into the campaign after reporting $70,000 in donations from the Washington-based League of Conservation Voters that was tied to support for Pangallo. With the donations reported on March 10 and 15, the organization also reported $28,372 in spending from Jan. 1 to April 28. Only $2,048.09 was spent prior to March 16, while the rest came after.
To close May, Pangallo reported $13,711 left in the bank to $8,765 left over in Harrington’s campaign. Pangallo won with 52% of the vote in the special election to 48% for Harrington.
