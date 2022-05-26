NORTH ANDOVER — Elizabeth Johnson Jr. of North Andover is now the last of those convicted in the Salem Witch Trials to be exonerated.
Her name was cleared Thursday thanks to legislation sponsored by State Senator Diana DiZoglio, D-Methuen, which had been filed on behalf of civics students at North Andover Middle School, whose research on Johnson led to her pardon.
“My students have worked extremely hard over the past two years to draw attention to the long-overlooked issue of justice for this wrongly convicted woman,” said Carrie LaPierre, a teacher at North Andover Middle School. “”Passing this legislation will be incredibly impactful on their understanding of how important it is to stand up for people who cannot advocate for themselves and how strong of a voice they actually have.”
Johnson was 22 years old and living in a part of Andover that is now North Andover when she was convicted of being a witch in 1693. She was never hanged. Others who were similarly charged and survived would eventually petition to have their names cleared, and by 1711 all but Johnson would have succeeded.
“Why she was not exonerated is unclear, but no action was ever taken on her behalf by the General Assembly or the courts,” according to a press release from DiZoglio’s office.
DiZoglio initially filed her legislation on Feb. 19, 2021, which amended a resolution from 1957 and a law in 2001 that exonerated everyone who had been convicted and hanged but never cleared of their charges.
“Because Johnson was not hanged for her alleged crime, she was overlooked,” DiZoglio’s press release states. “Because she never had children, there has been no group of descendants acting on her behalf.”
It was left to the students of North Andover Middle School to take up her cause, and in the process to teach the world some important lessons.
“If we do not right the wrongs of the past, history is destined to repeat itself,” DiZoglio said. “I am so proud that these students stood up and spoke out for justice, setting an example for us all.”
State Senator Joan Lovely, D-Salem, also thanked the students for advocating on Johnson’s behalf.
“For 300 years, Elizabeth Johnson Jr. was without a voice, her story lost to the passages of time,” Lovely said. “Thanks to the tireless efforts of civics students at North Andover Middle School, her life and wrongful conviction have been brought to light.”