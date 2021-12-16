DANVERS — School officials say they are implementing programs in an attempt to move the district past a culture of racism, antisemitism and homophobia. But less than 24 hours after they presented plans to the School Committee, the district was in crisis mode again.
High School Principal Adam Federico announced Tuesday that the wrestling team was suspended pending an investigation into a fight between two students over racist language and a team group Snapchat that included hateful and biased language. Then on Wednesday, Superintendent Lisa Dana notified parents that a swastika was found in a bathroom at the high school.
The juxtaposition of a hopeful meeting followed by two more terrible incidents illustrated the difficulty of the task facing the school district, which has been under fire due to a lack of action and transparency surrounding allegations of sexual and physical abuse among varsity boys hockey players during the 2019-2020 season.
"Right after we talk about it, something happens," committee Chairman Eric Crane said. "It just goes to show you it's going to take a lot of work and it's not going to happen overnight."
School officials, including Dana and Federico, told the School Committee on Monday night they are committed to bringing discussion of difficult issues, both in and out of the classroom, into the open by providing teachers and students with training, and getting parents and other community members involved. They said the district is partnering with a variety of outside organizations, including the Northeastern University Center for the Study of Sport in Society, the Anti-Defamation League, and the North Shore NAACP.
But many people have criticized the district's efforts as "all talk" and say the culture will not change without more transparency and accountability regarding hateful incidents. The details of the hockey team's behavior did not come to light until a former player disclosed them to the media, saying the administration was trying to cover them up.
Danvers High School Principal Jason Colombino and hockey coach Steven Baldassare both eventually resigned, but administrators have never said why. Copies of investigation reports on the incidents have been heavily redacted.
The former player said that younger players were forced to strip naked and were inappropriately touched for “Gay Tuesdays.” He also said he was beaten with a sex toy for refusing to shout a racial slur on “Hard-R Fridays,” named for the ‘r’ in the n-word.
Dana and the School Committee eventually acknowledged that they "fell short" in their handling of the controversy and vowed to be more transparent. Crane said this week that the district's response to the wrestling team incidents shows that officials have learned a lesson from the hockey team incident.
Federico, who became the high school principal July 1, sent a letter home to parents giving some of the specifics of the wrestling program incidents and promising a "full investigation," also noting they had reported it to the Danvers police.
"Clearly you can see a difference in terms of the approach that was taken here by way of communication," Crane said.
But school officials came under criticism for a lack of transparency again Monday night by Todd Butterworth, a teacher at Danvers High School and parent of two children at Great Oak Elementary School. Butterworth said he got no response when he reached out to school officials asking for an explanation about why they decided to hold off on teaching the book, "Stamped (For Kids): Racism, Antiracism, and You," in the elementary schools.
"My emails have been ignored," Butterworth told the School Committee. "I have not been able to engage anyone in a meaningful conversation."
He added, "The actions that you're taking are not anti-racist. The actions you're taking are things that sound good but are not actually making any change."
Federico said the high school has received a good response from students and parents who are interested in taking part in new programs designed to improve the schools' culture. He said 15 parents attended the first meeting of a new "Culture, Climate and Transparency Committee" on Nov. 30. He also said that the 15 slots for students at an upcoming six-part symposium on the Holocaust, to be held in partnership with the Lappin Foundation starting Jan. 6, filled up quickly with volunteers.
"We had a lot of motivation," Federico said. "There's a lot of emotion in the community."
Federico said the high school will collect data on the number of incidents in an attempt to measure the success of the various programs. But School Committee member Jeffrey Kay, who noted that many of the programs were in existence before the recent controversies, said the district will ultimately be judged on how it works together to make improvements.
"Looking at this stuff individually, yes, this is great, we've got a lot of stuff on a piece of paper," Kay said. "The only way this is going to work is if it works collectively."